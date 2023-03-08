Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies shared his dislike of Draymond Green in an ESPN profile last week. At the time, Green “chose to pass on the opportunity to respond,” because he was waiting to lower the boom on Brooks himself.

On the newest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green delivered a point-by-point rebuttal to the comments from Brooks. Let’s look at those remarks:

“I don’t like Draymond at all,” he says. “I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that’s why they like him over there.”

Don’t worry, Draymond will take you through all of it in a concise, 2:38 evisceration of Brooks.

“This idiot said ‘I don’t know what Draymond does out there,’” Green began. He told Brooks, “You don’t know me.”

Green empathized with Brooks’ dislike of the Warriors. “I quite frankly wouldn’t like a team that beats me all the time either.”

He acknowledged that he does talk a lot, but said, “You talk a lot now, so if you had four rings, I’m sure you’d talk a lot more. Four All-Stars, you’d probably talk a lot more. Defensive Player of the Year? You damn sure would talk more. Two Olympic gold medals? You’d definitely be talking.”

That last one might have stung the Canadian Brooks, who may act out the way he does to overcompensate for his Canadianess.

Then, Green got extremely direct and brutal.

“If you ever wonder why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here. They’re actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship. And yet you run around talking about a dynasty?”

Green had a few more thoughts about the Memphis “dynasty.” “The dynasty starts after you,” Green explained, shaking his head. “Not with you.”

Brooks plays many roles for the Grizzlies:

“Shooting guard” (makes 31.9% from three-point range)

Technical fouler (a league-leading 16 techs),

Hockey goon (broke Gary Payton II’s elbow with a flagrant foul, hit Donovan Mitchell in the family jewels)

Hype man (repeatedly called Memphis a “dynasty” after one playoff series win)

Cautionary tale (the hair, the suspensions, getting punked by Torrey Craig)

And while Ja Morant won’t be charged by police in Colorado, we suspect the fashion police have a warrant out for Brooks after last week’s pre-game fit.

.@SHAQ: “If the Lakers don’t make the playoffs, I’ll wear that on the last show.”



The TNT crew reacts to Dillon Brooks’ arrival fit pic.twitter.com/jY1s3Ma57O — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 1, 2023

Green also has various roles: Defensive anchor, podcaster, and TNT broadcaster. Releasing his response on his own podcast, one day before the Grizzlies and Warriors faced off on TNT, kills three birds with one stone: Self-promotion, network promotion, and getting Brooks mad enough to shoot a lot tomorrow night, another thing that Brooks isn’t good at.

Brooks finished his anti-Draymond rant in the article with, “I guess that’s why they like him over there.” Green responded by asking why Memphis liked Brooks, or if they really did like him.

“The next time you speak on me, I hope you’re in a better situation,” Green concluded. “Where the guys you play with actually enjoying playing with you, because they actually think you’re contributing to winning. ‘Cause it ain’t happening right now, champ.”

Then he corrected himself. “Ahhh. You’re not a champ. You a clown.”

Champs at Clowns tips off tomorrow at 4:30 PM on TNT.