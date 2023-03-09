Preview: Warriors bringing their shooters to Memphis to face Grizzlies

Last year the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors were two 50+ win teams and finished as the second and third seeds respectively in the Western Conference. They had multiple intense battles throughout the regular season, including both verbal and physical clashes.

That all culminated in a playoff clash in which the Warriors emerged victorious. The Dubs would go on to win the title, while the Grizzlies licked their wounds and cried out for vengeance.

We traded that real estate in @JaMorant the property value was higher in Boston https://t.co/X7Du6zSiZF — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 19, 2022

This year the Grizz are hanging onto the 3rd seed, while the Dubs cling to the 5th. Both teams are struggling to find some momentum as the season closes as personnel issues and poor road play have dogged their seasons. As much as been made of Golden State’s atrocious 7-25 record away from Chase Center, did you know the Grizzlies are 12-21 away from their building?

They’ll be home today though when the Dubs come into town looking to right their ship.

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

March 9th, 2023 | 4:30 PM PT

Remember when Memphis roared out to a 30-13 start to begin this season, prompting their young star guard Ja Morant to boast he wasn’t concerned about any other Western Conference team?

Gotta love the confidence! Unfortunately for Memphis, they’ve had a series of events after that comment that could only be described as a curse from the basketball gods. Giant center Steven Adams is out with a knee injury that will keep him off the court at least for the next four weeks. Athletic forward Brandon Clarke is out for the season after tearing his Achilles.

That’s a pretty big deal for a Grizzlies team that relies on it’s bullying front line to anchor their defense and attack the glass. But the biggest concern lies with Morant himself, who has been away from the team for appearing to flash a gun in the night club on his Instagram Live.

Ja Morant pulled a gun because he was stressed? Was that his emotional support gun? @MarlonWayans pic.twitter.com/uXnKDYolMP — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 7, 2023

That’s rough. But to add insult to injuries, feisty Memphis guard Dillon Brooks had the audacity to speak on Golden State’s enforcer Draymond Green. Of course Green wasn’t going to let that slide, and responded with an eviscerating retort on his podcast that is either going to motivate Brooks to become an All-Star or bury him alive forever on social media.

A sentence-by-sentence dismantling of Dillon Brooks from Draymond Green.



Warriors @ Grizzlies tomorrow. https://t.co/yIvrfT5ir5 — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) March 9, 2023

Wow! That’s a lotta off the court content. But today these two teams need to battle it out on the court, with this being a prime opportunity for the Warriors to kick their wannabe rivals while they’re down and get some road mojo going.

UNLEASH THE SPLASH BROS!