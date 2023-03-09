The Golden State Warriors are ready for the next chapter in their interesting and intense rivalry between the Memphis Grizzlies. The Dubs have a fair number of names popping up on the injury report, but they’re certainly in a much better situation than their opponent ... which isn’t something they’ve said many times this season.

And thankfully, both Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks are playing. That’s good for entertainment.

Let’s jump into it.

Warriors

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

Wiggins’ absence has stretched to 10 games which, when you account for the All-Star break, means he’s been gone for nearly a month as he attends to family matters. Any entitled fan who is whining about Wiggins should do themselves a favor and listen to Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole talk about it.

Steve Kerr & Jordan Poole were asked on Monday about how the team is dealing with the absence of Andrew Wiggins on a human, non-basketball level: pic.twitter.com/TRqmDRI7Rc — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 7, 2023

Out — Gary Payton II (right adductor soreness)

We should be getting an update on GPII’s health any day now, which is exciting. Would be awesome to get some good news on that front.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

No new news on Rollins for a while, as he’s already been ruled out for the year.

Probable — Kevon Looney (back soreness)

Looney was a late appearance on the injury report on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He did play, keeping his iron man streak alive, but he came off the bench, played limited minutes, and looked pretty compromised.

Hopefully he’s in better shape for this game.

Probable — Jonathan Kuminga (left ankle sprain)

Kuminga has been really coming into his own lately, so hopefully he doesn’t have to miss this game.

Probable — Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness)

Iguodala will probably remain on the injury list all season in some form or fashion. He’s played in two straight games since returning for the second time this year ... hopefully he makes it three tonight.

Grizzlies

Out — Ja Morant (not with team)

Morant won’t face criminal charges for his recent incident in which he flashed a gun at a nightclub while on Instagram live. But the team is keeping him at a distance for a while longer.

Out — Steven Adams (right knee PCL sprain)

The loss of Adams is huge for the Grizzlies, and Memphis just announced that he’ll be re-evaluated in a month, effectively keeping him out for the rest of the regular season. He’s been huge this year — despite having already missed 22 games, Adams still leads the league in offensive rebounds.

Out — Brandon Clarke (left Achilles tear)

Just a brutal injury break for one of the Grizzlies exciting and talented young players. Such a bummer.

Out — Vince Williams Jr. (right shoulder soreness)

Taken three picks after Rollins this year, Williams has played in just 52 minutes over 11 games.

Questionable — Jake LaRavia (back soreness)

A rookie first-round pick, LaRavia has played a modest role off of Memphis’ bench, averaging 12.1 minutes per game and playing in just 32 contests. He’s basically been injured or out of Memphis’ rotation for the last month.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!