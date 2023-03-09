How to watch Warriors at Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors finish their three-game road trip on Thursday night as they face off against the Memphis Grizzlies. The game will be played at 4:30 PM PT in Memphis and can be watched on TNT.

Golden State’s road woes continue to be a problem this season as they’ve yet to win a game during this road trip — losing their most recent game on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 137-128. Meanwhile, Memphis is on a downward trend themselves after they lost their last three games in a row. Their latest one resulted in a 112-103 defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

The Warriors and Grizzlies have become a budding rivalry in recent years. The two teams have had their share of dramatic games between them including an intense six-game series during last season’s playoffs in which the Warriors beat them 4-2. This regular season, the matchup stands at 2-0 in favor of the Dubs with the most recent game resulting in a 122-120 Warriors victory.

The disdain between these two teams was already amplified yesterday as Warriors forward Draymond Green responded to the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks who recently made comments about Green and Golden State in an article by ESPN.

Despite the animosity between the teams, tonight’s matchup on the court will be different. The Grizzlies will be without several players including Ja Morant who remains away from the team due to off the court issues and starting center Steven Adams who is out due to a knee injury.

The Grizzlies announced Steven Adams got a stem cell injection in his injured knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks — meaning he’ll miss the remainder of the regular season, at minimum. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 9, 2023

Golden State, on the other hand, comes into the game relatively healthy with only Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, and Ryan Rollins listed as out for tonight’s game. The Warriors should have the advantage over an underhanded Memphis team, especially with the Grizzlies missing the league’s leading rebounder in Adams. However, recent games have shown the Warriors tend to play down to their competition, so it should be interesting to see Golden State’s sense of urgency at the start of this one.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Grizzlies: Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman

Regular Season Game #67

Who: Golden State Warriors (34 - 32) at Memphis Grizzlies (38 - 26)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)