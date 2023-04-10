Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors saved their best performance for last with a dominating 157-101 blowout victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Klay Thompson’s five threes in the first five minutes of the game set the tone early as the Warriors finished the first quarter with 55 points — the most first quarter points scored in NBA history. From that point on, Golden State kept rolling and never looked back as they closed the regular season with an emphatic bang.

The 56-point win was easily the team’s largest margin of victory this season and — shortly after the game — the Los Angeles Clippers won their matchup, officially giving the sixth seed to the Warriors. With this, Golden State successfully avoids the play-in game and gets a first round matchup with the Sacramento Kings — an opponent the Warriors say they are excited and ready to play against this upcoming Saturday.

Klay is excited for a “special” playoff matchup with the Kings pic.twitter.com/0X23Dg8kl2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 9, 2023

Steph discusses today's game and the upcoming playoff series against the Kings pic.twitter.com/5XwjaWEW65 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 9, 2023

Similar to last season’s championship run, the Warriors end this regular season on a high note by winning eight of their last ten games. They are as healthy as they’ve been all season and are expecting Andrew Wiggins to join the team at some point this postseason. The Warriors are getting hot at just the right time which bodes well for their championship aspirations, despite what has been one roller coaster of a regular season.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News: