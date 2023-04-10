Warriors vs Kings: Sacramento’s Beam vs Golden State’s Rings

The Golden State Warriors are back in the playoffs baby! Who woulda thunk it that the defending champions would win only 11 road games and yet still avoid the dreaded play-in tournament where one loss can erase an entire season’s efforts.

The champs ended the season in resounding fashion by humiliating the tanking Portland Trail Blazers 157-101 in a contest that was never close. But who is Golden State’s first round opponent in what should be a very wild edition of the Western Conference playoffs? WAIT A MINUTE, WHAT’S THAT BEAM EMERGING FROM UP THERE NORTH OF THE BAY?

Mark Jones and Doris Burke will call Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors on Saturday on ABC. — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) April 10, 2023

IT’S THE SACRAMENTO KINGS MUSIC! In a division with Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, it’s the Kangz that somehow ended up on top of the Pacific. But that’s what happens when you get one of the Golden Empire’s coaches to be your leader, as the Kings lured Warriors’ assistant Mike Brown away in the offseason.

Steve Kerr believes Mike Brown should be Coach of the Year pic.twitter.com/USuanZpAnG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 8, 2023

If you’re unfamiliar with how Sacramento has balled out this year, here’s a few quick stats to give you an idea of how good Sac is:

The Kings lead the NBA in points per game at 120.7 (the Dubs are 2nd at 118.9)

They’re third in assists per game at 27.3 (the champs lead the league at 29.8)

Sacramento is also fifth in the league in total three-pointers made with 1128 (the Warriors are first at 1363)

The Kings are also second in the NBA in field goal percentage at 49.4

They are also the best in the league at limiting opponent fast break points, allowing only 11.5 per game.

Not bad, eh? By the way, Golden State won three out of the four matchups this season (although the last one the Kings rested their big guns).

We’ll have more coverage of this series to come!