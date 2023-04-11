Good Morning Dub Nation,

After a torn ACL and a ruptured Achilles stole two years of Klay Thompson’s career, many questioned if the Golden State Warriors’ All-Star shooting guard would ever regain his prowess on the court. Fast forward about a year and a half later since making his return, Thompson has not only recovered from two of the game’s most devastating injures, but he has also thrived while continuing to prove all of his doubters wrong. His latest accomplishment to invalidate the skeptics: finishing the season with a league-leading 301 total made three-pointers.

"I'm usually right about things I say. People might not want to give me credit, but it'll usually come true."



- Klay on leading the league in 3-pointers pic.twitter.com/lJBRz5o5hV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 9, 2023

1️⃣1️⃣ has had a remarkable year

& he’s not done yet.@Oracle || Warriors Talk pic.twitter.com/JN3XzJOTzW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 11, 2023

Thompson entered Sunday’s game five threes away from the 300 milestone. In typical Klay fashion, he got the job done during a blazing hot stretch, hitting five threes in the first five minutes of the game. Head coach Steve Kerr shared this story about Thompson accomplishing the feat after the game.

Steve Kerr told Klay before the game not to chase the five threes needed to reach 300 on the season ...



Klay hit five threes in the first five minutes pic.twitter.com/ReYhHhAhzN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 9, 2023

Thompson shot 41.2% from deep this season, averaging 4.4 makes on 10.6 attempts per game. The 301 total made threes was a career-high for the Splash Brother as he now joins teammate Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden as the only players in NBA history to surpass the 300 mark. Despite the significance of the milestone, the look on Thompson’s face after the game shows the job is far from finished as he helps lead the Warriors into the postseason.

Donte: „Smile, damn it.”



Klay: „ What’s to smile about.”



Oh yeah, Klay is Playoff ready pic.twitter.com/vZNDKtJITG — Joey⚡️(0-0) (@YoungGIove00) April 10, 2023

Thompson’s remarkable play this season is a true testament to his one-of-a-kind mental toughness. His relentless drive continues to defy the odds, proving to the basketball world once again that it’s going to take more than a torn ACL and ruptured Achilles to put out his competitive fire.

