Warriors’ assistant Kenny Atkinson among candidates to interview for Rockets’ head coaching job

As the Golden State Warriors get set to begin another postseason run, news was announced on Tuesday that could potentially impact the coaching staff for next year’s team. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Warriors’ assistant coach Kenny Atkinson is among candidates being interviewed for the Houston Rockets’ latest head coaching vacancy.

ESPN Sources: Houston has received permission to interview Golden State associate head coach Kenny Atkinson for franchise’s coaching job. Atkinson helped rebuild Nets into a playoff team and accepted Charlotte job before changing his mind and staying in Golden State a year ago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2023

This past weekend, the Rockets announced they will be moving on from their former head coach, Stephen Silas. In his three years with the team, Silas led Houston to records of 17-55, 20-62, and 22-60 as he attempted to rebuild around the team’s young core. In desperate need of a new voice, the Rockets have reached out to several candidates including Golden State’s Atkinson.

The Warriors’ assistant was highly sought after coming off a championship season last year. During the previous offseason’s head coaching cycle, Atkinson nearly accepting a job with the Charlotte Hornets before ultimately deciding to return to Golden State. He has been one of Steve Kerr’s top assistants since joining the team and is well-regarded for his ability to develop a winning culture around young talent — a must for a Rockets team tied with the highest odds of landing the number one overall pick.

According to The Athletic’s Sham Charania, other candidates being considered for the job include big names such as former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, and potentially Toronto Raptors’ coach Nick Nurse if he were to become available.