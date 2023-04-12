Good Morning Dub Nation,

Ahead of the team’s first round matchup against the Sacramento Kings this upcoming Saturday, Golden State Warriors fans received a positive update regarding one of their key players. According to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews in an interview with 95.7 The Game, the Warriors are “planning” to have forward Andrew Wiggins available for Game 1 this Saturday.

Wiggins — who hasn’t played a game for the Warriors since Feb. 13 — was away from the team for almost two months due to personal reasons. Last week, it was announced that Wiggins will rejoin the team, but he will still need time to get back into NBA level conditioning.

Andrews goes on to say during the interview that the Warriors held Wiggins out of their regular season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers as a precaution. Although it remains unclear if Wiggins will return as a starter or ramp up slowly by coming off the bench, Andrews says the team is happy with his progression in practice.

Having Wiggins ready for the postseason will be critical for the Warriors’ championship aspirations. Last postseason, Wiggins was arguably Golden State’s second most important player as he was often tasked with defending the opposing team’s top offensive threat while averaging 16.5 points and an impactful 7.5 rebounds per game.

His addition will be a welcome sight for a Golden State team severely lacking in athletic big wing defenders. With Wiggins ready for Game 1, the Warriors will add another dimension to their team that should go a long way towards another championship run.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News: