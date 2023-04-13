 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 4/13/23: Warriors preparing for a reunion against former assistant coach Mike Brown

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

Although there are plenty of storylines to follow for this first round series between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, a specific one to keep an eye on will be the tactical matchup between the two coaching staffs. While Warriors head coach Steve Kerr comes in with a breadth of postseason experience and team continuity, Kings head coach Mike Brown counters that with his unique familiarity with Golden State due to his six years spent as the team’s assistant coach. Having said that, this familiarity works both ways as Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and general manager Bob Myers discuss the team’s matchup with the Kings on Wednesday.

Brown brought a winning culture to the Kings’ locker room, ending a 16-year playoff drought with one of the most exciting seasons in franchise history. Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised Brown for all the work he’s done in Sacramento and looks forward to facing off against his former assistant.

Brown’s biggest impact since joining the Kings has been on offense. Sacramento’s 118.6 offensive rating was the highest of any team in the NBA this season. In contrast, Brown’s time with the Warriors was most notable for the way he shaped the team’s defense. He played a major role in making the Warriors into one of the league’s top ranked defensive units — often utilizing exotic looks to throw opponents off guard. Curry says he wouldn’t be surprised to see this happen throughout the series.

