Good Morning Dub Nation,
Although there are plenty of storylines to follow for this first round series between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, a specific one to keep an eye on will be the tactical matchup between the two coaching staffs. While Warriors head coach Steve Kerr comes in with a breadth of postseason experience and team continuity, Kings head coach Mike Brown counters that with his unique familiarity with Golden State due to his six years spent as the team’s assistant coach. Having said that, this familiarity works both ways as Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and general manager Bob Myers discuss the team’s matchup with the Kings on Wednesday.
“We know it’s going to be tough. They’ve been a great team all year. They’ve had a great season. Mike B knows us well and we know him well.”— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 13, 2023
Steph Curry on playing the Kings in Round 1 pic.twitter.com/NTDkUYvQo3
Bob Myers on Mike Brown: "Mike coached LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, he coached against our teams in the NBA Finals. You can't be happier for that guy. He knows us well so I'm fascinated to see the coaching battle."— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 12, 2023
(via @SteinyGuru957)
Brown brought a winning culture to the Kings’ locker room, ending a 16-year playoff drought with one of the most exciting seasons in franchise history. Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised Brown for all the work he’s done in Sacramento and looks forward to facing off against his former assistant.
"You express your love for each other, and then the gloves come off and you wait until after the series ends to communicate again."— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 13, 2023
- Steve Kerr on going up against Mike Brown in the first round pic.twitter.com/Gzv0WGA2m2
Brown’s biggest impact since joining the Kings has been on offense. Sacramento’s 118.6 offensive rating was the highest of any team in the NBA this season. In contrast, Brown’s time with the Warriors was most notable for the way he shaped the team’s defense. He played a major role in making the Warriors into one of the league’s top ranked defensive units — often utilizing exotic looks to throw opponents off guard. Curry says he wouldn’t be surprised to see this happen throughout the series.
Steph said he wouldn’t be surprised if Mike Brown throws a box-and-one at him pic.twitter.com/KGYOxH9jFi— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 12, 2023
