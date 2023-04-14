 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 4/14/23: Andrew Wiggins cleared to play in limited bench role vs. Kings

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors received an important medical update ahead of their first-round matchup against the Sacramento Kings. On Thursday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins will officially make his return off the bench on Saturday.

This will be Wiggins’ first game back after missing the past 25 games due to personal reasons. The report adds that Wiggins will be on a minutes restriction as the team slowly ramps him back into game shape. This method is similar to how the team reintegrated Stephen Curry in the first round of last year’s playoffs after the point guard missed the final 12 games for the Warriors that season.

Rumblings of Wiggins’ official return were abundant throughout the week. Although Wiggins’ teammates have been speaking highly of his performance during practice scrimmages, head coach Steve Kerr says regaining his rhythm in games will be the biggest obstacle for the athletic All-Star wing.

With Wiggins back in the lineup, Golden State is as close to full strength as they have been all season. Adding this to the momentum they built towards the end of the regular season could mean trouble for the rest of the league as Golden State looks poised to once again make a long playoff run.

It was a long, emotional journey for Golden State, but the regular season finally came to an end as the team looks towards the postseason. In honor of that, here are some of the best moments of the regular season highlighted by the team’s official Twitter account. Enjoy the Weekend Dub Nation!

