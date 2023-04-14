Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors received an important medical update ahead of their first-round matchup against the Sacramento Kings. On Thursday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins will officially make his return off the bench on Saturday.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is cleared to play in Game 1 vs. Kings on Saturday, his first game since Feb. 13. Golden State is leaning toward Wiggins coming off the bench in a 20-to-25 minute playing time role, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 13, 2023

This will be Wiggins’ first game back after missing the past 25 games due to personal reasons. The report adds that Wiggins will be on a minutes restriction as the team slowly ramps him back into game shape. This method is similar to how the team reintegrated Stephen Curry in the first round of last year’s playoffs after the point guard missed the final 12 games for the Warriors that season.

Rumblings of Wiggins’ official return were abundant throughout the week. Although Wiggins’ teammates have been speaking highly of his performance during practice scrimmages, head coach Steve Kerr says regaining his rhythm in games will be the biggest obstacle for the athletic All-Star wing.

Kevon Looney on Andrew Wiggins:



“He looked amazing today.” pic.twitter.com/xaNHjVjKXv — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 12, 2023

“The biggest thing with Andrew [Wiggins] will be the rhythm. Going from not playing to the playoffs. That’s a pretty big leap. He’s looked great over the last week. He’s feeling good and he’s ready to go.”



- Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins’ ramp-up process (via @WillardAndDibs). — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 14, 2023

With Wiggins back in the lineup, Golden State is as close to full strength as they have been all season. Adding this to the momentum they built towards the end of the regular season could mean trouble for the rest of the league as Golden State looks poised to once again make a long playoff run.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

A tweet to end the week:

It was a long, emotional journey for Golden State, but the regular season finally came to an end as the team looks towards the postseason. In honor of that, here are some of the best moments of the regular season highlighted by the team’s official Twitter account. Enjoy the Weekend Dub Nation!