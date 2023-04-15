 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Preview: Warriors head to Sacramento for Game 1 vs Kings

DESTROY THE BEAM!

By Daniel Hardee
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

There’s no feeling quite like the NBA postseason. Each round is a battle of strategies, physicality, talent, and will. Teams that have spent the entire season tinkering and working on their depth charts, plays, and rotations now get the opportunity to show their franchise’s worth.

For a team like the Sacramento Kings who haven’t made the playoffs since Barack Obama was a senator, this is a reward for their longsuffering fanbase. They have homecourt advantage in the first round and a beam that’s just trembling with anticipation, just begging to be blasted out into the stratosphere.

But for their opponent, the defending, reigning, undisputed, heavyweight champions of the basketball world? THEM GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS? This is a fun new challenge that stokes their creative juices as they look to add yet another trophy to their dynasty’s collection.

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

April 15th, 2023 | 5:30 PM PT

Watch: ESPN | Listen: 95.7 The Game

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1646130653879042048?s=20Kings coach Mike Brown has just been awarded the coach of the year award, one season removed from being a major component of Golden State’s title run. This year he’s running his own show as head coach of the KANGZ.

This is the second time Coach Brown has received the prestigious award. He first won it in 2009 as coach of the cleveland Cavaliers. How many COTY awards do you think Steve Kerr has won? The answer: one, in 2016.

There are certainly bragging rights at stake for both teams. They both made the playoffs out of the very stingy Pacific Division, they both play hoops in Northern California, and the Black Falcon himself Harrison Barnes will seek vengeance against this old squad.

Meanwhile his ex-team is reloading championship pieces at an accelerated rate, trying to maintain their championship glow while keenly assisting the flourishing of newiish players like Jordan Poole or Jonathan Kuminga.

Iiiiiit’s time!

Poll

Who ya got, Warriors or Kings in Game 1?

view results
  • 87%
    Warriors, the champs are ready
    (71 votes)
  • 12%
    Kings, the Warriors suck on the road!
    (10 votes)
81 votes total Vote Now

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind