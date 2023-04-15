Preview: Warriors head to Sacramento for Game 1 vs Kings

There’s no feeling quite like the NBA postseason. Each round is a battle of strategies, physicality, talent, and will. Teams that have spent the entire season tinkering and working on their depth charts, plays, and rotations now get the opportunity to show their franchise’s worth.

For a team like the Sacramento Kings who haven’t made the playoffs since Barack Obama was a senator, this is a reward for their longsuffering fanbase. They have homecourt advantage in the first round and a beam that’s just trembling with anticipation, just begging to be blasted out into the stratosphere.

But for their opponent, the defending, reigning, undisputed, heavyweight champions of the basketball world? THEM GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS? This is a fun new challenge that stokes their creative juices as they look to add yet another trophy to their dynasty’s collection.

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

April 15th, 2023 | 5:30 PM PT

Watch: ESPN | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Golden State Warriors are the first team in the last 35 seasons to be a -200 series favorite in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs as a 6-seed or lower, per @ESPNStatsInfo — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) April 14, 2023

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1646130653879042048?s=20Kings coach Mike Brown has just been awarded the coach of the year award, one season removed from being a major component of Golden State’s title run. This year he’s running his own show as head coach of the KANGZ.

After leading his team back to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2006, Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been voted the National Basketball Coaches Association's Coach of the Year, sources told @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/BU8Ffk8sDn — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2023

“It’s a setup. They want to kick my ass, trust me. I’ve been around them enough, it’s a setup. Don’t fall for it & I’m not falling for it either… Screw you guys until this is over.”



Mike Brown on all the love he’s been getting from Warriors along w/special message for them. pic.twitter.com/KsreWyTtaW — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 14, 2023

This is the second time Coach Brown has received the prestigious award. He first won it in 2009 as coach of the cleveland Cavaliers. How many COTY awards do you think Steve Kerr has won? The answer: one, in 2016.

There are certainly bragging rights at stake for both teams. They both made the playoffs out of the very stingy Pacific Division, they both play hoops in Northern California, and the Black Falcon himself Harrison Barnes will seek vengeance against this old squad.

Meanwhile his ex-team is reloading championship pieces at an accelerated rate, trying to maintain their championship glow while keenly assisting the flourishing of newiish players like Jordan Poole or Jonathan Kuminga.

Iiiiiit’s time!

Warriors put in one of the most undisciplined + unserious regular season efforts you’ll ever see from a defending champ. And yet…

- avoided the play-in

- 100% healthy

- right side of the bracket

- 1st round opponent has no experience + a neutered home court



Talk soon. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) April 10, 2023