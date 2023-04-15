How to watch Warriors at Kings, Game 1

The postseason is finally here Dub Nation! It begins on Saturday night as the Golden State Warriors play Game 1 of their first round series against the Sacramento Kings. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 PM PT in Sacramento and can be watched on ABC.

Preview: Warriors head to Sacramento for Game 1 vs Kings. DESTROY THE BEAM! https://t.co/MbpqpCwB3d pic.twitter.com/fzkuCf8AUE — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) April 15, 2023

Golden State comes into tonight’s game riding plenty of momentum from the end of their regular season. They won eight of their last ten games, including their final three in a row. Most importantly, however, they enter the playoffs with every one of their key players healthy and available for the first time all season.

Meanwhile, Sacramento clinched themselves a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 16 years. The Kings were one of the most surprising and entertaining teams in the league this season as their high-powered, number-one ranked offense boosted them all the way up to the third seed in the West.

The abundance of storylines between the Warriors and the Kings makes this series one of the more compelling matchups of the first round. It begins geographically, as these two Northern California teams play against each other for the first time in postseason history. The proximity of the two teams means less travel for both players and fans as they ignite the beginning of a new rivalry.

The matchup also marks a reunion between the Warriors and former assistant coach Mike Brown – current head coach of the Kings and winner of the NBCA’s Coach of the Year award. While Golden State has been nothing but complimentary of the former Warriors’ coach, Brown’s experience with the team has him weary of falling for their gamesmanship.

“It’s a setup. They want to kick my ass, trust me. I’ve been around them enough, it’s a setup. Don’t fall for it & I’m not falling for it either… Screw you guys until this is over.”



Mike Brown on all the love he’s been getting from Warriors along w/special message for them. pic.twitter.com/KsreWyTtaW — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 14, 2023

Schematically speaking, Golden State of Mind’s very own Joe Viray breaks down the matchup in detail with his latest article. Having said that, this series projects to be one of the higher scoring matchups of the first round as both teams rank within the top 10 in offensive rating. While Sacramento’s offense has been great this season, they do, however, rank 24th in the league in defensive rating according to NBA.com — a weakness that the Warriors led by superstar point guard Stephen Curry will be looking to exploit throughout the series.

Game 1 will be an important tone setter as Golden State needs to steal at least one of these games on the road to give them control of the series. Although the Warriors’ breadth of postseason experience has them the favorites to win, the Kings’ explosive offense makes them a credible threat that should not be underestimated by the reigning NBA champions.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Playoffs First Round Game 1

Who: Golden State Warriors (6th Seed) at Sacramento Kings (3rd Seed)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)