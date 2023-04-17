 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 4/17/23: Warriors are optimistic despite Game 1 loss vs. Kings

By Ricko Mendoza
Good Morning Dub Nation,

A thrilling Game 1 matchup ended in disappointment for the Golden State Warriors as they lost to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, 126-123. It was a game of runs throughout the night, but it ultimately came down to the fourth quarter where the Warriors came up just short against their Northern California rival after Stephen Curry missed the potential game-tying shot in the closing seconds. Despite the loss, the Warriors remained upbeat during their post game pressers — knowing they are capable of playing at a much higher level.

A big storyline heading into this game was the return of Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. After missing the final 25 games of the regular season, Wiggins came off the bench in Game 1 to mixed results. His 1-of-8 shooting from behind the three-point line made it clear he still needs time to find his rhythm. Having said that, he was still able to chip in 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 blocks during his 28 minutes of playing time. Wiggins said he felt good after the game, while Draymond Green explained the importance of Wiggins moving forward.

Looking towards Monday’s Game 2, the Warriors have several adjustments to make. Coach Kerr admitted that the Warriors need to be more physical on the offensive glass after being out-rebounded by the Kings, 17-9. He also discussed the minutes in which Curry was off the court. The Kings did their most damage with Curry on the bench, however Kerr says he doesn’t regret the way he handled his minutes.

Although grades for the Warriors’ Game 1 performance weren’t terrible, they were not good enough to overcome the high-powered offense of the Kings — especially in front of their raucous home crowd. With Monday’s game expected to have a similar — if not higher — energy level as the previous one, the Warriors will need to come out with a high sense of urgency to steal one on the road and gain control of the series.

