A thrilling Game 1 matchup ended in disappointment for the Golden State Warriors as they lost to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, 126-123. It was a game of runs throughout the night, but it ultimately came down to the fourth quarter where the Warriors came up just short against their Northern California rival after Stephen Curry missed the potential game-tying shot in the closing seconds. Despite the loss, the Warriors remained upbeat during their post game pressers — knowing they are capable of playing at a much higher level.

Steve Kerr still believes the Warriors are in a "pretty good place." pic.twitter.com/uceiQQP49H — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 16, 2023

Klay Thompson on the box-and-one the Kings threw at Steph Curry: “I welcome that. The shots I was getting tonight will go down at a much higher rate on Monday.” pic.twitter.com/56dv34bXEh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 16, 2023

A big storyline heading into this game was the return of Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. After missing the final 25 games of the regular season, Wiggins came off the bench in Game 1 to mixed results. His 1-of-8 shooting from behind the three-point line made it clear he still needs time to find his rhythm. Having said that, he was still able to chip in 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 blocks during his 28 minutes of playing time. Wiggins said he felt good after the game, while Draymond Green explained the importance of Wiggins moving forward.

Wiggs' confidence never wavers pic.twitter.com/ToYPqxBGhe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 16, 2023

Draymond discusses Wiggs' impact tonight and how important he is moving forward pic.twitter.com/smZgFpbitJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 16, 2023

Looking towards Monday’s Game 2, the Warriors have several adjustments to make. Coach Kerr admitted that the Warriors need to be more physical on the offensive glass after being out-rebounded by the Kings, 17-9. He also discussed the minutes in which Curry was off the court. The Kings did their most damage with Curry on the bench, however Kerr says he doesn’t regret the way he handled his minutes.

“Boxing out & making sure we’re physical enough on the glass. I think we played hard in a lot of areas & then when the shot went up we let our guard down.”



Steve Kerr oh biggest Warriors adjustments leading into Game 2 pic.twitter.com/BlVWpEpYfL — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 17, 2023

“We played it how we’re going to play it last night w/48 hours bet. G1/G2… I don’t regret resting him…. Playing Steph 40+ minutes isn’t the answer, the answer is handling the non-Steph minutes better.”



Steve Kerr on the non-Curry minutes in G1 pic.twitter.com/m7LBO4Ts9z — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 17, 2023

Although grades for the Warriors’ Game 1 performance weren’t terrible, they were not good enough to overcome the high-powered offense of the Kings — especially in front of their raucous home crowd. With Monday’s game expected to have a similar — if not higher — energy level as the previous one, the Warriors will need to come out with a high sense of urgency to steal one on the road and gain control of the series.

