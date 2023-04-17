 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Warriors look to avenge E-40 in Game 2 vs Kings

Sacramento must be punished for disrespecting E Feezy Fonzarelli.

By Daniel Hardee
Rapper E-40 gestures while sitting courtside in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, June 2, 2016. Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings defended homecourt in Game 1, lighting The Beam and delighting their fans after they escaped the Golden State Warriors’ clutches 126-123. That game was highly entertaining, with big time shot making down the stretch and high pressure possessions galore.

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento’s star point guard, scored 38 points in his playoff debut and showed he’s ready to take on those high stakes moments. But the great thing about the playoffs is the power of adjustments, and we’ll see how Golden State adjusts to Fox after that epic performance.

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

April 17th, 2023 | 7:00 PM PT

Watch: TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Here’s a breakdown of how Fox shot from the field against GSW defenders Saturday night:

  • Andrew Wiggins 2-of-6
  • Klay Thompson 1-of-3
  • Gary Payton II 0-of-3
  • Kevon Looney 3-of-6
  • Draymond Green 4-of-5
  • Donte DiVincenzo 2-of-3
  • Stephen Curry 1-of-2

Hmm based on that matchup data, I’m gonna need a lot more Wiggins and GPII shadowing Sac’s shifty guard.

On the bright side, the Warriors did an excellent job locking up Kings’ All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis. Against Looney he was 3-of-13 from the field, and 1-of-3 against Green. If the Dubs can continue locking up Sabonis, that should portend well for their future.

There’s also the weird news about what happened with rapper, mogul, and Ambassador of the Bay E-40 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings security had the audacity to remove this Bay Area legend from the game.

As many times as E-40 has blessed Sac with his performances, this is how they do him?? Further evidence that Sacramento isn’t a part of the Bay. 40 Water released this statement in the aftermath:

The Warriors love E-40 and I’m sure they will use this as added motivation to take vengeance in Game 2.

