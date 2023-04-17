Preview: Warriors look to avenge E-40 in Game 2 vs Kings

The Sacramento Kings defended homecourt in Game 1, lighting The Beam and delighting their fans after they escaped the Golden State Warriors’ clutches 126-123. That game was highly entertaining, with big time shot making down the stretch and high pressure possessions galore.

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento’s star point guard, scored 38 points in his playoff debut and showed he’s ready to take on those high stakes moments. But the great thing about the playoffs is the power of adjustments, and we’ll see how Golden State adjusts to Fox after that epic performance.

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

April 17th, 2023 | 7:00 PM PT

.@stephenasmith issues an apology to the Sacramento Kings



"[De'Aaron Fox] is something special. ... He eclipsed Steph Curry [in Game 1]." pic.twitter.com/c20AB9DhZ3 — First Take (@FirstTake) April 17, 2023

Here’s a breakdown of how Fox shot from the field against GSW defenders Saturday night:

Andrew Wiggins 2-of-6

Klay Thompson 1-of-3

Gary Payton II 0-of-3

Kevon Looney 3-of-6

Draymond Green 4-of-5

Donte DiVincenzo 2-of-3

Stephen Curry 1-of-2

Hmm based on that matchup data, I’m gonna need a lot more Wiggins and GPII shadowing Sac’s shifty guard.

[Steve Kerr] “[Fox] made 4 threes in the 2nd half… if he’s gonna shoot threes like that it’ll be a tough night. He’s 32% for the season. So you have to play the odds. I don’t think I’m going to look at that and say that’s something we could’ve done differently” pic.twitter.com/FR3Iwwh8lD — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 16, 2023

On the bright side, the Warriors did an excellent job locking up Kings’ All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis. Against Looney he was 3-of-13 from the field, and 1-of-3 against Green. If the Dubs can continue locking up Sabonis, that should portend well for their future.

The Kings shot 10-of-31 (32.3%) on FGA's that Looney defended last night.



Individually, Sabonis was 3-of-13 (23.1%)



His ability to defend Sabonis 1-on-1 inside is a huge aspect to this series and will be something the Kings can look to adjust for in Game 2 — Will Z. Stats (@will_zimmerle) April 16, 2023

There’s also the weird news about what happened with rapper, mogul, and Ambassador of the Bay E-40 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings security had the audacity to remove this Bay Area legend from the game.

Golden 1 Center security believed E-40 stood excessively thus blocking the view of fans behind him, refused to comply after a warning was given after many complaints and there was an effort by Kings & Warriors security to escort him out without further distraction, - NBA sources — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 16, 2023

E40: “tell me when to go”



Security: “ok bet….that way sir…” pic.twitter.com/pMWr2QdKXF — Reverend good doctor JB Applesauce (@VictorySlap4700) April 16, 2023

As many times as E-40 has blessed Sac with his performances, this is how they do him?? Further evidence that Sacramento isn’t a part of the Bay. 40 Water released this statement in the aftermath:

Hip-hop artist E-40 says racial bias was the reason behind him being kicked out of Golden 1 Center midway through the fourth quarter of Golden State-Sacramento on Saturday night and he is requesting the Kings to investigate. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/15Lwl2lJZF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2023

The Warriors love E-40 and I’m sure they will use this as added motivation to take vengeance in Game 2.

I’ve been told that E40 will not be going back to Golden1 Center on Monday for Game 2. His decision. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) April 17, 2023