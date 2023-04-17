How to watch Warriors at Kings, Game 2

The Golden State Warriors will play Game 2 of their first round series against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM PT in Sacramento and can watched on TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Preview: Warriors look to avenge E-40 in Game 2 vs Kings. Sacramento must be punished for disrespecting E Feezy Fonzarelli. https://t.co/3SYW7kSG7v pic.twitter.com/8whyuH3KMm — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) April 17, 2023

Golden State looks to bounce back from an 0-1 start to the series after Saturday night’s Game 1 defeat to the Kings, 126-123. Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors with 30 points, however it was not enough to overcome the high-powered Kings’ offense which featured a pair of 30-point games from guards De’Aaron Fox (38) and Malik Monk (32).

Slowing down Sacramento’s All-Star point guard will be the highest priority in this one. Fox was in total control all game long, shooting 13-of-27 from the field including 4-of-8 from the three-point line. His 38 points were the second highest in an NBA Playoffs debut, and the King’s crowd was loving every second of it.

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and owner Vivek Ranadive light the beam after Game 1 win over Warriors pic.twitter.com/TfcVF5cVrK — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 16, 2023

The best way to slow Fox down is by making him work on defense. Although he ramped up his intensity on that side of the floor, chasing Curry around for entire possessions is no easy task. The Warriors know that each series is a marathon, not a sprint, so having Fox play 40 minutes on both sides of the floor will eventually pay off towards the end of the series.

De'Aaron admits that guarding Steph is no joke pic.twitter.com/g555VvxeHj — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 16, 2023

Other than that, Golden State remained relatively upbeat after the results of Game 1. They are aware of the necessary adjustments that need to be made and will need to execute them tonight if they want to return to the Chase Center with control of home court advantage.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Playoffs First Round Game 2

Who: Golden State Warriors (0 - 1) at Sacramento Kings (1 - 0)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)