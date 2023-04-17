The Golden State Warriors are getting ready for Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings. Game 1 was an exciting and thrilling contest, but ultimately a loss, which makes Game 2 a pretty important game.

It’s a mostly clean injury report for both teams, but there’s a pretty important name listed for the Dubs. Let’s dive into it.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery)

There remains a chance that we see Iguodala again if the Warriors advance from this series. He’s set to be reevaluated sometime later this month, and maybe, just maybe, he’ll make a surprise appearance.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

Golden State’s second-round pick in 2022, however, will not be making a surprise appearance this postseason. He’s out for the year, and was also out of the rotation, so...

Questionable — Jordan Poole (left ankle sprain)

Poole rolled his ankle while driving to the hoop during the Game 1 loss on Saturday. He stayed in the game, but now he’s questionable after it had time to swell up. Poole was getting shots up at shootaround, and if I were a betting man, I’d say he plays.

Warriors G Jordan Poole is questionable on the injury report (L ankle) but don’t be surprised if he tries to push through. Played all 82 in regular season despite various nicks and sprains pic.twitter.com/w0o0UuLnpd — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) April 17, 2023

Kings

Out — Matthew Dellavedova (right index finger surgery)

Sadly the Dubs will not get a little taste of the 2015 and 2016 NBA Finals, when they faced Dellavedova when he was a young player on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!