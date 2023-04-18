 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 4/18/23: Draymond Green defends himself after ejection in Game 2 loss vs. Kings

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors lost their Game 2 matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, 114-106. After just two games, the intensity between both teams is reaching a boiling point as the conversation after the matchup was dominated by this fourth quarter incident between Draymond Green and Kings’ center Domantas Sabonis.

After a missed shot led to a Warriors’ rebound, Sabonis appears to grab onto Green’s ankle while laying on the floor. Green reacts by stomping on Sabonis’ chest while trying to free himself from his grip. The incident resulted in Green’s ejection from the game while Sabonis was assessed a technical foul. Here are both of their perspectives on the play.

Green’s aggressive reaction to being held as well as his past reputation could lead to a potential suspension from the league. This would be a huge blow to the Warriors chances of regaining control of the series as Green’s versatility on the defensive side of the floor has been a key component of Golden State’s game plan. Having said that, the Kings and head coach Mike Brown are doing their parts to make the league, at the very least, consider the possibility of a suspension.

It’s also worth noting that shortly after news of Sabonis’ X-rays was announced, Green requested for his right ankle to be X-rayed in one of his greatest acts of sheer pettiness due to an injury he felt was sustained while being held by the Kings’ center.

With three days in between games, the fallout from Game 2 should be an interesting storyline to follow. The Warriors will now head back home to San Francisco, looking to recover from an 0-2 series deficit for the first time during this dynasty run.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

NBA News:

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind