The Golden State Warriors lost their Game 2 matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, 114-106. After just two games, the intensity between both teams is reaching a boiling point as the conversation after the matchup was dominated by this fourth quarter incident between Draymond Green and Kings’ center Domantas Sabonis.

Sabonis is down after Draymond stepped on him. pic.twitter.com/6MwsNLT2Pj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2023

After a missed shot led to a Warriors’ rebound, Sabonis appears to grab onto Green’s ankle while laying on the floor. Green reacts by stomping on Sabonis’ chest while trying to free himself from his grip. The incident resulted in Green’s ejection from the game while Sabonis was assessed a technical foul. Here are both of their perspectives on the play.

Draymond Green on his Game 2 ejection pic.twitter.com/MYZpnobxiK — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 18, 2023

"There's no room for that in our game today."



Domas shares his perspective of the incident with Draymond pic.twitter.com/GmjNccjDin — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 18, 2023

Green’s aggressive reaction to being held as well as his past reputation could lead to a potential suspension from the league. This would be a huge blow to the Warriors chances of regaining control of the series as Green’s versatility on the defensive side of the floor has been a key component of Golden State’s game plan. Having said that, the Kings and head coach Mike Brown are doing their parts to make the league, at the very least, consider the possibility of a suspension.

Mike Brown on the Draymond ejection: “Flagrant 2 for sure. It’ll be interesting to see what the NBA does when they review it.” pic.twitter.com/uXOJD4tKA6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 18, 2023

Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis is undergoing X-rays on his ribs/lungs, sources tell ESPN. Sabonis is getting evaluated after Draymond Green stepped on him in Game 2. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 18, 2023

It’s also worth noting that shortly after news of Sabonis’ X-rays was announced, Green requested for his right ankle to be X-rayed in one of his greatest acts of sheer pettiness due to an injury he felt was sustained while being held by the Kings’ center.

Warriors star Draymond Green asked for an X-ray on his right ankle after the Game 2 loss to the host Kings after feeling soreness, source confirmed to @andscape @espn. Source adds Green believes the injury came when Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed his ankle before the stomp. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 18, 2023

With three days in between games, the fallout from Game 2 should be an interesting storyline to follow. The Warriors will now head back home to San Francisco, looking to recover from an 0-2 series deficit for the first time during this dynasty run.

