Despite being down 0-2 for the first time since Steve Kerr took over as head coach, the Golden State Warriors are still in an okay position against the Sacramento Kings in their first round playoff series. The Warriors have been in a position to win each of the first two games of the series — no small thing given how bad they were on the road last year — and lost the two games by just 11 combined points.

Now they’ll get two games at home to try and even up the series. If they achieve that, it will be a best-of-three series, and the Dubs will surely be confident that they can win a game in Sacramento after the way Saturday and Monday went.

But first they have to win the home games. And there’s one thing that could derail that: a Draymond Green suspension.

Green was ejected from Monday’s loss after stomping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest. The four-time All-Star defended himself after the ejection, claiming that he was just trying to find his footing after Sabonis grabbed his foot. It’s a somewhat specious claim, as he certainly put a lot of effort into the stomp, but he’s certainly not wrong that Sabonis instigated the incident by grabbing his foot — something the NBA acknowledged by giving the Kings center a technical foul.

That instigation by Sabonis might be enough to keep Green from being suspended for a pivotal Game 3. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the general sentiment is that Green is unlikely to face a suspension.

Those around the situation expect a fine for Green, but that he will be available for Game 3 given the ejection, Flagrant Foul 2 and circumstances around the incident with Sabonis, sources said. https://t.co/DwuA2G1hKa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2023

He’ll probably still be fined and Sabonis might be fined as well. But the Dubs will certainly live with that.

We’ll keep you updated on the situation.