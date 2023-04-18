Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 due to a ‘sternum contusion’

The Sacramento Kings are listing Domantas Sabonis as questionable for Game 3 due to a ‘sternum contusion.’

The Kings say Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 19, 2023

The contusion was suffered due to a Draymond Green stepping on Sabonis after Sabonis was holding on to his leg. Green was suspended a day later without pay and is out for Game 3.

With the possibility that Sabonis may also be sidelined for Game 3, the Warriors’ chances at winning their first home playoff game this season may have evened out a bit. Sabonis is a key driver of the Kings’ offense, a handoff hub whose ability to find movers around screens and act as a screener has helped fuel an offense that was the best during the regular season.

With potentially no Sabonis, Alex Len is the next man up in the rotation, while other bigs such as Richaun Holmes and Chimezie Metu — both of which are currently not in the rotation — may also see time. Mike Brown may also just opt to throw out an ultra-floor-stretching lineup by having Trey Lyles spend time at the 5.