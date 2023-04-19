Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors — a team synonymous with making a splash — suddenly finds themselves in uncharted waters. After Monday night’s 114-106 loss against the Sacramento Kings, the team is now faced with overcoming their first 2-0 series deficit of the Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green era — a new challenge that the team was ready to embrace after the game.

Draymond Green calls being down 0-2 for the first time "exciting."



"A new challenge," a smiling Draymond says — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 18, 2023

Steph explains how the Warriors are approaching being down 2-0 in the series pic.twitter.com/nApUPc99ED — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 18, 2023

Embracing the challenge has taken new meaning, however, as news of Green’s suspension from Game 3 broke late Tuesday night. Green sparked controversy during Game 2 for stomping on the chest of Kings’ center Domantas Sabonis after he latched onto Green’s ankle. News earlier in the day indicated that a suspension was unlikely, however, things changed as the league made their final decision.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/KEnWx2qTvs — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 19, 2023

Green’s Game 3 absence will be a major blow to the team’s chances of coming back. Although he has been limited on the offensive end, Green’s versatility unlocks many of the team’s defensive schemes which have been crucial to slowing down the Kings’ number-one ranked offense.

Whether it was overcoming a 3-1 deficit in the Western Conference Finals, battling a prime LeBron James-led team in the NBA Finals, or fighting their way through a hostile Boston Celtics road crowd to win a championship — the Warriors have faced every type of adversity one could imagine when it comes to the postseason. They will have to work their magic once again as this series heads back to San Francisco for the defining game of the season.

