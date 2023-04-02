How to watch Warriors at Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors take a quick road trip to Colorado on Sunday night as they take on the Denver Nuggets. The game will be played at 5:30 PM PT in Denver and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State is on a two-game winning streak after taking care of business against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night 130-115. Meanwhile, despite having the best record in the West, Denver is currently on a two-game losing streak after Friday’s 100-93 loss against the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors enter tonight’s game looking for another win as they hope to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings. They are currently ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers for the fifth seed by half a game but only have a one game cushion separating them from the New Orleans Pelicans and the play-in seed.

Denver will be a difficult matchup tonight as their 51-26 record has them on top of the Western Conference standings. Adding to that, the Warriors lost both matchups against the Nuggets this season as Denver’s superstar center and MVP candidate Nikola Jokic notched a triple double with at least 20 points both times. That being said, keep an eye on the injury reports as Jokic has missed the past two games with a calf injury and is listed as questionable leading into Sunday night.

The Warriors have flashed championship level urgency in recent games, but now they will have to prove that they can finally do it on the road where they are an abysmal 9-29 on the season. Their performance tonight will be a good test to see just how serious of a contender Golden State will be for the upcoming postseason.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Regular Season Game #79

Who: Golden State Warriors (41 – 37) at Denver Nuggets (51 - 26)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)