How to watch Warriors vs Kings, Game 3

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
The Golden State Warriors will take on the Sacramento Kings for Game 3 of this first round Western Conference matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State finds themselves in a 2-0 hole after losing Monday’s Game 2 in Sacramento by a score of 114-106. The game was an intense back-and-forth with Warriors point guard Stephen Curry scoring a game-high 28 points. Unfortunately, Curry’s scoring wasn’t enough to pull off the victory as the Warriors struggled to string enough possessions together to overcome the Kings’ high-powered offensive attack.

Having said that, the final score was only the beginning of the fallout for Monday’s game. The days to come were filled with headlines dominated by the incident between Draymond Green and Kings’ center Domantas Sabonis. Late in the fourth quarter, the two big men got tangled up in a moment that ended with Green stomping on the chest of Sabonis. As one would imagine, the league — with Adam Silver in attendance for the game — did not take kindly to Green’s antics, suspending him for Game 3.

On the positive side, however, the series shifts back to San Francisco where the Warriors were a league best 33-8 at home this regular season. They specifically play much better on defense, as their 108.4 defensive rating at home is a drastic difference to their 118.3 defensive rating on the road. The Warriors simply play more energized when the Chase Center has their back, so expect a raucous home environment tonight — especially in response to Sacramento’s crowd over the past two games.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Playoffs First Round Game 3

Who: Golden State Warriors (0 - 2) vs. Sacramento Kings (2 - 0)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

