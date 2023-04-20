 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 4/20/23: Bob Myers addresses the Draymond Green suspension ahead of Game 3

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
Good Morning Dub Nation,

Yesterday’s headlines centered around the one game suspension of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. From top NBA executives to players and media members around the league, seemingly everyone gave their opinions on the topic including Warriors general manager Bob Myers who spoke to the press on Wednesday.

Myers was disappointed in the league’s decision to suspend Green, but he ultimately had no choice but to accept the punishment of his star player. Although there were rumors of controversy surrounding the process leading up to the suspension, Myers elected to brush that aside, keeping the team’s focus on winning their upcoming game on Thursday.

The timing of Green’s suspension couldn’t have been any worse as the Warriors get set for their upcoming Game 3 matchup against the Sacramento Kings. After losing both games in Sacramento, the Warriors find themselves staring down a 2-0 deficit for the first time in the Stephen Curry era. With the series shifting back to San Francisco, Golden State hopes to dig themselves out of a hole — this time without the help of their vociferous, emotional leader.

