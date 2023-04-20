The Golden State Warriors are getting ready to host the Sacramento Kings for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, and it’s safe to call this one a must-win. Draymond Green can talk about new challenges all he wants, but no team in NBA history has overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a series, and the Warriors don’t want to put themselves in position to try.

But they won’t have a fully-healthy squad, that’s for sure. Let’s check out the injury report, which has a lot of names.

Warriors

Out — Draymond Green (league suspension)

You already knew about this one. Green has been suspended for stomping on Domantas Sabonis, with the league waiting until late Tuesday night to drop that news bomb. The Warriors are losing one of their leaders, their best defender, and their best passer. It won’t be easy.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery)

We’ve probably seen the last of Iguodala’s playing days, but a Warriors win increases the odds of them making it far enough in the playoffs for Iguodala to return.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

No news on the Rollins front.

Questionable — Jordan Poole (left ankle sprain)

Poole was questionable for Monday’s game too, and he toughed it out ... he’s done that a lot this year, as he played in every single game of the season, despite having his fair share of nicks and bruises. He was pretty bad on Monday, but Klay Thompson told the media that Poole was basically playing on one leg.

Even that version of Poole might be necessary in this game, with all the playmaking they’ll be missing in Green’s absence.

Questionable — Andrew Wiggins (right shoulder soreness)

Wiggins has looked like himself in the two games he’s played in following a two-month absence. And the Warriors really need him, as the rest of the team is greatly struggling to defend De’Aaron Fox. Wiggins not playing in this game could be disastrous.

Questionable — Gary Payton II (general illness)

I’d be surprised if an illness keeps Payton from playing, but it certainly could keep him from playing well. And that could be an issue, because the Dubs need all the defensive pests they can find in this series.

Kings

Out — Matthew Dellavedova (right index finger surgery)

No new news here.

Questionable — Domantas Sabonis (sternum contusion)

The fallout from the Green-Sabonis incident: Green is out, and Sabonis is questionable. I’d be shocked if he didn’t play, and hopefully he’s fine.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation. Go Warriors.