While the injury report made everyone question how the Golden State Warriors would field anything close to a #FullSquad, the new news is good news. There will be a Poole Party in Game Three against the Sacramento Kings, and they’re serving Tim Horton’s coffee and poutine!

Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins will play tonight. Gary Payton II remains questionable. Kerr said Poole’s ankle has improved. pic.twitter.com/cG9vUsayi6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 21, 2023

Andrew Wiggins has a sore shoulder, but he’s going to suck it up and play. Jordan Poole’s ankle is feeling better, so he’ll also be available for the Warriors. Gary Payton II still remains questionable with an illness, so we don’t know yet if he’ll be available to slow the Wildcat backcourt of De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. We do know who likely got him sick: The Portland Trail Blazers training staff. (Not really! Relax!)

For everyone who was worried after his MRI, X-rays, visit to the Mayo Clinic, administration of last rites, and bruised sternum diagnosis, Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis will indeed play in Game Three. He’s like a Lithuanian Willis Reed who trips people! And finally, the Oakland Athletics are on the road this week, so Draymond Green will be watching Game Three from home, not the Coliseum.

Draymond Green will watch the game tonight from home, Kerr says. — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) April 21, 2023

Green is better off there. That place is infested with possums!

The "rally possum" living at Oakland Coliseum made an appearance in the booth during A's-Angels on Opening Day.



Teams have been unable to use the booth since, the Mets' broadcast team says:pic.twitter.com/Ex3PdVpGCv — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 15, 2023

Andre Iguodala and Ryan Rollins also remain out but we all knew that. For the Kings, only famed Curry Stopper and Coffee King Matthew Dellavedova, who is out due to a finger injury, not a caffeine overdose.