Poole, Wiggins to play Game 3, while GPII is questionable

The Warriors will know just how short-handed they are for Game Three at tip-off time

By Sean Keane
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins will be shaking off their injuries with the Warriors down 2-0.
Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

While the injury report made everyone question how the Golden State Warriors would field anything close to a #FullSquad, the new news is good news. There will be a Poole Party in Game Three against the Sacramento Kings, and they’re serving Tim Horton’s coffee and poutine!

Andrew Wiggins has a sore shoulder, but he’s going to suck it up and play. Jordan Poole’s ankle is feeling better, so he’ll also be available for the Warriors. Gary Payton II still remains questionable with an illness, so we don’t know yet if he’ll be available to slow the Wildcat backcourt of De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. We do know who likely got him sick: The Portland Trail Blazers training staff. (Not really! Relax!)

For everyone who was worried after his MRI, X-rays, visit to the Mayo Clinic, administration of last rites, and bruised sternum diagnosis, Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis will indeed play in Game Three. He’s like a Lithuanian Willis Reed who trips people! And finally, the Oakland Athletics are on the road this week, so Draymond Green will be watching Game Three from home, not the Coliseum.

Green is better off there. That place is infested with possums!

Andre Iguodala and Ryan Rollins also remain out but we all knew that. For the Kings, only famed Curry Stopper and Coffee King Matthew Dellavedova, who is out due to a finger injury, not a caffeine overdose.

