Good Morning Dub Nation,
In the face of great adversity, the Golden State Warriors came through with a massive 114-97 season-saving victory against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. The Warriors showed a level of focus and sense of urgency which galvanized the team despite being down arguably their two best defenders in Draymond Green (suspension) and Gary Payton II (illness)
"They say Draymond's got a history, so do we."— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 21, 2023
Steph on how the Warriors bounced back in Game 3 pic.twitter.com/31n31qq023
As per usual, Stephen Curry set the tone with 36 points on 12-of-25 shooting from the field including 6 made threes. However, the aspect of Curry’s Game 3 performance which stood out the most was his minutes rotation. In a fascinating adjustment, head coach Steve Kerr played Curry in shorter bursts than usual — keeping his rest down while limiting the length of time the Kings get to play with him off the court.
Stephen Curry: "We understood the consequences of if we lost tonight, nobody wanted to feel that."— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 21, 2023
Steph wants to keep everyone guessing about his rotations pic.twitter.com/mxovEnRDnH— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 21, 2023
Aside from Curry, the player who stepped up the most was Warriors’ center Kevon Looney. The always reliable center was asked to do more in the absence of Green, and — as has been the case throughout his career with the Warriors — he accomplished his team’s request in spectacular fashion: 4 points, 9 assists, 20 rebounds, and only 2 turnovers. Golden State may have found something attacking Sacramento with one big, so it’ll be something to keep an eye on as the series moves forward.
Kevon Looney: “Sometimes as a rebounder you can just get in a zone, kinda like Steph and Klay with threes.”— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 21, 2023
Steph Curry on the importance of Kevon Looney's rebounding in the @warriors Game 3 win.— NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2023
Looney tonight: 20 REB (9 OREB), 9 AST#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/H4OwvSNPsq
Not to be overshadowed was the excellent play from second-year guard Moses Moody. While he hasn’t seen much playing time during the regular season, Moody’s 13 points in 16 minutes of action is a major testament to his ability to stay ready no matter the circumstances.
"Humbly speaking, I've always been a winner."— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 21, 2023
- Moody on playing in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/kGqWjVTCR5
Overall, it was a very positive night for a Warriors team fighting its way back as the Chase Center home crowd provided just what the team needed to bring the series to 2-1. Just like that, the defending champs are right back in it with Game 4 set to go on Sunday.
A tweet to end the week:
While Looney’s stats made him look like a rebounding machine, his teammate Andre Iguodala had a different take on the 4 points, 20 rebounds performance. Enjoy the weekend Dub Nation!
Dat boy @Loon_Rebel5 reppin for 4/20 ain’t he!!?? Lol— andre (@andre) April 21, 2023
