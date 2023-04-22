Gary Payton II — who missed Game 3 due to an illness — and Jordan Poole, who is currently battling an ankle injury, are both listed as probable by the Golden State Warriors for tomorrow’s crucial Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings.

Gary Payton II and Jordan Poole are probable for Game 4 tomorrow. Warriors should have full rotation options back from first two games of the series. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 23, 2023

With Draymond Green also making his return from a one-game suspension, the Warriors will be getting their full squad together for a shot at making the series an even affair. They’ll also be getting two of their best defenders — in 25 minutes of Green and Payton on the floor together, the Warriors have outscored the Kings by nine points and have clamped down defensively (94.6 defensive rating).

Despite his shooting and scoring struggles this series (12.3 points on a 30/20/89 shooting split, 48.8% TS), Poole is a necessary secondary ballhandler and scorer who can ignite and wax hot at any moment. His struggles have no doubt been partly due to his injury — but the Warriors will need him to be much better if they are to especially survive the non-Steph-Curry minutes, during which they have been outscored by the Kings by a total of 32 points.