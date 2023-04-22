 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Preview: Warriors seek to even series vs Kings Sunday in Game 4

RETURN OF DRAY AND GP2!

By Daniel Hardee
/ new
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors - Game Three Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors were down 0-2 before Thursday’s Game 3 matchup against the #3 seeded Sacramento Kings in Chase Center. To add insult to injury, they would be without their two best defenders: Draymond Green (suspended) and Gary Payton II (illness).

And yet they still blew out the Kings in emphatic fashion 114-97 to protect home court and bring the series to a 2-1 Sacramento lead. Sunday the Warriors have a chance to tie up this series, while the Kings have the opportunity to leave San Francisco with a 3-1 lead. Let the game begin!

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

April 23rd, 2023 | 12:30 PM PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game

All the Kings have to do is steal Sunday’s contest to regain full control of the series. To do that, they’ll probably be hoping that they can get some referee calls in their favor hmmmm.

Oh wow! Who knew that when the Kings aren’t awarded nonstop trips to the free throw line, they actually will get blown the hell out? Golden State will have to continue imposing their collective will and physicality to keep the Kings from getting downhill and to the charity stripe.

Another thing the Warriors will have to do is dominate the boards. Game 3 was the first game the Dubs won the rebounding battle over Sacramento after tying them in Game 2 and getting dominated on the glass in Game 1.

That’s in big part thanks to Kevon Looney, who put up 4 points and 20 rebounds on 4/20 to smoke that Kings pack.

Adding Green back to the mix is interesting as the Warriors were so dominant without him in Game 3; what do the Warriors glean from that win that they can utilize in Green’s return?

Poll

Who ya got in Game 4, Warriors or Kings?

view results
  • 90%
    Warriors, THEY DON’T LOSE AT HOME
    (19 votes)
  • 9%
    Kings, they will somehow trick Draymond into doing something insane
    (2 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind