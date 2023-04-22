Preview: Warriors seek to even series vs Kings Sunday in Game 4

The Golden State Warriors were down 0-2 before Thursday’s Game 3 matchup against the #3 seeded Sacramento Kings in Chase Center. To add insult to injury, they would be without their two best defenders: Draymond Green (suspended) and Gary Payton II (illness).

And yet they still blew out the Kings in emphatic fashion 114-97 to protect home court and bring the series to a 2-1 Sacramento lead. Sunday the Warriors have a chance to tie up this series, while the Kings have the opportunity to leave San Francisco with a 3-1 lead. Let the game begin!

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

April 23rd, 2023 | 12:30 PM PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Kings left the door open with this big L tonight. Draymond Green back in Game 4, Chase is gonna be rocking. I’d be shocked if the Warriors lose that one. I bet the series will be heading back to Sacramento tied 2-2. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 21, 2023

All the Kings have to do is steal Sunday’s contest to regain full control of the series. To do that, they’ll probably be hoping that they can get some referee calls in their favor hmmmm.

Mike Brown after the first quarter: “We told them that the refs aren’t going to call the game in our favor.” pic.twitter.com/TFYJK50G8q — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) April 21, 2023

For the first time in this series, the Warriors did not take fewer free throws than Sacramento.



Warriors 18-for-23

Kings 16-for-23 — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) April 21, 2023

Oh wow! Who knew that when the Kings aren’t awarded nonstop trips to the free throw line, they actually will get blown the hell out? Golden State will have to continue imposing their collective will and physicality to keep the Kings from getting downhill and to the charity stripe.

Kings tonight:



- Tied for the 3rd-fewest points they've scored this season (97)

- Their worst FG% (38%) this season

- Their 3rd-worst 3PT% (23.9) this season



Credit the Warriors for having more intensity tonight, but all the Kings have to do is at least be average next game. — Jon Wilson (@WhoIsJonWilson) April 21, 2023

Another thing the Warriors will have to do is dominate the boards. Game 3 was the first game the Dubs won the rebounding battle over Sacramento after tying them in Game 2 and getting dominated on the glass in Game 1.

That’s in big part thanks to Kevon Looney, who put up 4 points and 20 rebounds on 4/20 to smoke that Kings pack.

Kevon Looney tonight:



4 PTS

20 REB (9 OREB)

9 AST



Most offensive rebounds in a playoff game by a player since Kevon Looney. pic.twitter.com/uGKOhocSZT — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 21, 2023

Adding Green back to the mix is interesting as the Warriors were so dominant without him in Game 3; what do the Warriors glean from that win that they can utilize in Green’s return?