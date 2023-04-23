How to watch Warriors vs Kings, Game 4

The first round series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings continues Sunday afternoon. Tip-off for Game 4 is scheduled for 12:30 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ABC.

Preview: Warriors seek to even series vs Kings Sunday in Game 4. RETURN OF DRAY AND GP2! https://t.co/6Az8g4XwUx pic.twitter.com/RWKamEcmcp — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) April 23, 2023

Golden State is looking to build off their first postseason victory of the year after winning a critical 114-97 home game on Thursday night. Facing a 2-0 hole for the first time during this dynasty run, the Warriors responded with one of their more inspiring performances of the season. They played with urgency on both ends of the floor led by Stephen Curry’s 36 points, Kevon Looney’s 20 rebounds, and big performances from all of their role players.

Golden State made some key adjustments in Game 3 including changes to Curry’s minutes rotation. The Kings usually went on big runs whenever Curry was on the bench in Games 1 and 2. To mitigate that, head coach Steve Kerr decided to spread Curry’s rest throughout the game, preventing the Warriors from going long durations without their superstar point guard on the floor. The change was successful and should be among several adjustments to keep an eye on as the series moves forward.

Hoping to continue their momentum going into Game 4, the Warriors will have some key players available for today’s game. Forward Draymond Green returns after serving his one-game suspension, while Gary Payton II is listed as probable after his one-game absence due to illness. Jordan Poole, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, is also listed as probable and is expected to be ready for his normal assortment of minutes.

Gary Payton II and Jordan Poole are probable for Game 4 tomorrow. Warriors should have full rotation options back from first two games of the series. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 23, 2023

With the Dubs down 2-1 in the series, today's game becomes a pivotal must-win matchup.

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Playoffs First Round Game 4

Who: Golden State Warriors (1 - 2) vs. Sacramento Kings (2 - 1)

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)