Draymond Green to come off the bench for Game 4

Green will return from his one-game suspension in a bench role ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Kings.

By Ricko Mendoza
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Ahead of the Game 4 matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, an interesting development regarding the starting lineups was announced. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Warriors forward Draymond Green will be coming off the bench for Sunday’s big playoff game.

Green is cleared to return to the team after serving his one-game suspension during Game 3, however, head coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors’ coaching staff felt it was best he come off the bench in an effort to stagger his minutes with Golden State’s other big man, Kevon Looney.

The one big lineup was successful for the Warriors in Game 3 and has been their optimal lineup throughout the series. Looney had one of the best playoff performances of his career in the previous game, finishing with 4 points, 9 assists, and 20 rebounds. It’s also worth noting that Green had some input in making the adjustment.

This is only the third time under Kerr’s tenure that Green will come off the bench. However, with their superstar point guard Stephen Curry setting the precedent that nobody on the team is above coming off the bench, the Warriors hope to keep their momentum rolling as they stick with the starting lineup that won them Game 3.

