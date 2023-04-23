Draymond Green to come off the bench for Game 4

Ahead of the Game 4 matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, an interesting development regarding the starting lineups was announced. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Warriors forward Draymond Green will be coming off the bench for Sunday’s big playoff game.

Warriors are bringing Draymond Green off the bench today in his return from suspension for Game 4 vs. Kings, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Golden State’s Game 3 winning starters were Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 23, 2023

Green is cleared to return to the team after serving his one-game suspension during Game 3, however, head coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors’ coaching staff felt it was best he come off the bench in an effort to stagger his minutes with Golden State’s other big man, Kevon Looney.

This separates Draymond Green and Kevon Looney in the rotation and allows the Warriors to stagger a single big at all times, while maintaining ability to close halves with both if game calls for it. https://t.co/NNFHoJsDZl — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 23, 2023

The one big lineup was successful for the Warriors in Game 3 and has been their optimal lineup throughout the series. Looney had one of the best playoff performances of his career in the previous game, finishing with 4 points, 9 assists, and 20 rebounds. It’s also worth noting that Green had some input in making the adjustment.

The suggestion of coming off the bench was in part from Draymond Green, who had a conversation about it with Steve Kerr on Saturday, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. https://t.co/ztsjjF51QB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 23, 2023

This is only the third time under Kerr’s tenure that Green will come off the bench. However, with their superstar point guard Stephen Curry setting the precedent that nobody on the team is above coming off the bench, the Warriors hope to keep their momentum rolling as they stick with the starting lineup that won them Game 3.