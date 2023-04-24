Good Morning Dub Nation,

Despite the tense conclusion to the game, Golden State Warriors fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the team took care of business by beating the Sacramento Kings in Game 4, 126-125. Sunday’s big win means the team avoids a dreaded 3-1 hole while tying the series at 2-2 as both teams head back to Sacramento for Game 5.

The main storyline heading into the game revolved around Warriors forward Draymond Green who started the game off the bench. Despite the role, Green was still critical to the Warriors’ success — playmaking on offense and anchoring the defense when the team needed him most. After the game, he spoke to the press about coming off the bench while head coach Steve Kerr detailed how the idea came about.

Draymond on why he suggested coming off the bench pic.twitter.com/M8sh0ygODy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 23, 2023

Steve Kerr explains the decision to bring Draymond off the bench pic.twitter.com/P8BlgDchGb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 23, 2023

"He's one of the great competitors I've ever been around"



Steve Kerr talks about the decision to bring Draymond off the bench pic.twitter.com/YkxftVYxrb — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 23, 2023

The game itself was an intense matchup that came down to the final seconds. The Warriors were in control of the game up 126-121 late in the fourth quarter. The usually reliable Stephen Curry had the ball in his hands, however, instead of making his way up court and draining the clock, Curry mistakenly called timeout despite the team having zero to use. The play resulted in a technical and possession for the Kings in which they took full advantage to bring the game within one point. During their post game pressers, Curry and Kerr each took responsibility for the late game snafu.

"That's on me."



Steve Kerr takes the blame after Steph received a tech for attempting to call timeout pic.twitter.com/PaLPvoVEjg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 23, 2023

Steph breaks down what happened when he called the timeout with none left pic.twitter.com/GWTBX2BbUt — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 23, 2023

Down one, with about 10 seconds left in the game, the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year De’Aaron Fox made his way down the court, determined to add a game winner to his already massive 38 point, 9 rebound, and 5 assist performance. Looking to atone for his previous mistake, Curry picked up Fox and played great defense with Green providing timely last minute support. The double on Fox left an open game-winning three for none other than former Warriors player Harrison Barnes. He took the shot as time expired and the rest was history — this time in favor of Dub Nation.

Steve Kerr said the Harrison Barnes missed 3 reminded him of the Andrew Wiggins missed 3 from Game 1. The two biggest shots of the series. pic.twitter.com/JLqd7PHSuj — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 23, 2023

Klay shares what he was feeling seeing Harrison Barnes' last shot go up pic.twitter.com/gje5DdUBdY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 23, 2023

With their next game not until Wednesday, Golden State will get some much needed rest before attempting to steal a game on the road in Sacramento. It’s a best of three from here on out with the Warriors banking on their championship DNA to help them prevail once again.

Steph Curry on how he's approaching the rest of the series:



"We know we have to win one in that building to get out of the series. Might as well be Game 5." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 23, 2023

