Juan Toscano-Anderson — or “JTA” as he’s known around Dub Nation — was one of the feel-good stories for the Golden State Warriors in recent years. The Oakland native grew up a lifelong fan of the Warriors and would eventually achieve his dream of playing for his hometown team in 2019. He served as the team’s tough, savvy veteran off the bench who supplied Golden State with depth and energy whenever his number was called. Although the Warriors did not re-sign him this past offseason, JTA remains a lifelong fan of his hometown team as he spoke about them and more in a recent interview with 95.7 The Game.

Much love for JTA ✊ pic.twitter.com/J2C3RQL0uZ — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 24, 2023

Toscano-Anderson also shared his thoughts on the Warriors’ upcoming Game 5 matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Although he says the momentum seems to be on the Warriors’ side, the Kings are still a formidable foe that should not be underestimated.

“I think they (the Warriors) do have momentum, but also the Kings are a really good team,” Toscano-Anderson said. “They were the number three team, they’ve been in the top of the standings all season long and you know that’s for a reason. They’ve been winning games and more importantly they’ve been handling things at home. You can’t be one of the higher seeds if you don’t win games at home. So, it’s really hard to say because I feel like speaking so highly of the Dubs, it would be dismissive of what the Kings have done, and what Mike Brown has done, and what they’re capable of as well.”

As JTA explains, the series is far from over as the Warriors still need to win at least one more game on the road – something they have struggled to do all season long. Though the injury to Kings All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox helps tip things in the Warriors’ favor, they still need to take care of business and approach this must-win Game 5 with a heightened sense of urgency.

“I just saw today that [De’Aaron Fox] may not be playing,” Toscano-Anderson continued. “So, with that type of blow to (the Kings) offense and the momentum the Warriors have right now — the experience most importantly that they have – [Game 5] is very winnable. Once you win [Game 5], you go back home and we all know what the Warriors look like at home. So, I mean a lot of these games have been must-win for the Warriors. I think [Game 5] — no matter what happens — is a must-win for either team. Whoever wins this next game, I think is going to win the series.”

