Preview: Warriors look to take big road game from Kings in Game 5

The last time the Golden State Warriors in Sacramento, they were hopping mad. The #3 seeded Kings put the finishing touches on two gritty, controversial games that featured ankle locks, front row tycoon ejections, future hall-of-famer ejections, and the ascension of De’Aaron Fox as a postseason star to watch.

Now the two teams return to Sac after the Warriors struck back with two thrilling wins on their home court in San Francisco. And that very same Fox is about to put his finger on the line in a game with monstrous implications. Win and take an important 3-2 lead on the road to Chase where the Warriors eked out a 1-point win last time.

Kings star De’Aaron Fox says today that he plans to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors while dealing with the fractured left index finger on shooting hand. https://t.co/Klgac1DN77 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 25, 2023

But lose? And go back to the same golden fortress where the Warriors obliterated the Kings by damn near 20 points in Game 3. The champs like those odds!

April 26th, 2023 | 7:00 PM PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game

It’s only Game 4, but so far, I think I can probably count the number of players who have been more impressive than De’Aaron Fox in a playoff series against the Warriors (during the dynasty) on 3 fingers, if that. He’s been spectacular. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) April 23, 2023

This young boss Fox is something of a baller, folks. 31.5 points, 6 boards, and 7 dimes per game with 2.5 steals to boot in four games of this first round matchup. Against the champs! That’s preposterous. But if his finger’s fractured, it’ll be interesting to see how effective he’ll be when he next takes his home court in Game 5.

De’Aaron Fox said the inside of his left finger was bent and chipped.



“I don’t think it’s a big deal. But obviously depending on how much it gets hit…the pain will increase. But if it was to stay the exact same way it is now, I’d be fine.” pic.twitter.com/GY6VZmCSlM — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 25, 2023

And for as much as Fox is balling, the Kings are having major frustrations with the greatest point guard alive, Stephen Curry. Mr. Unanimous has 31.5 points on 49% shooting from the field and 40% from three-point range against a defense coached by Warriors former assistant Mike “COACH OF THE YEAR” Brown?! His fellow Splash Bro Klay Thompson is averaging 20.3 points on 47% shooting, 39% from beyond the arc.

The Splash Bros keep scoring in relentless ways on Sacramento, and Andrew Wiggins fresh off his extended absence is averaging 19.3 points on 49% shooting (despite scuffling at 29% beyond the arc). If he actually gets his legs under him enough to drift back towards the 39% from deep he shot during the regular season, the Kings will be in absolute trouble.

That’s the beauty of this series; there’s so many good players on the court at one time anything can happen. PLAYOFF PACIFIC DIVISION BASKETBALL AT IT’S FINEST FOLKS!

Hey did you know the Warriors were terrible on the road this season? 11-30 record in fact. But did you also know they have also won a road game in 27 straight playoff series?

Tim Legler:



“What do trust more? Do you trust the road record for the Warriors.. which seems like an anomaly or do you trust the fact that the Warriors in the last 10 years have always won atleast 1 road game in a Playoff series.”



(via ESPN)#DubNation #GoldBlooded — StraightWarriors (@StrWarriors) April 16, 2023