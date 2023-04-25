 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Warriors look to take big road game from Kings in Game 5

The Golden Empire has won a road game in 27 straight series. Will Fox be healthy enough to lead his team to victory against the champs in a must win game?

By Daniel Hardee
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The last time the Golden State Warriors in Sacramento, they were hopping mad. The #3 seeded Kings put the finishing touches on two gritty, controversial games that featured ankle locks, front row tycoon ejections, future hall-of-famer ejections, and the ascension of De’Aaron Fox as a postseason star to watch.

Now the two teams return to Sac after the Warriors struck back with two thrilling wins on their home court in San Francisco. And that very same Fox is about to put his finger on the line in a game with monstrous implications. Win and take an important 3-2 lead on the road to Chase where the Warriors eked out a 1-point win last time.

But lose? And go back to the same golden fortress where the Warriors obliterated the Kings by damn near 20 points in Game 3. The champs like those odds!

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

April 26th, 2023 | 7:00 PM PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game

This young boss Fox is something of a baller, folks. 31.5 points, 6 boards, and 7 dimes per game with 2.5 steals to boot in four games of this first round matchup. Against the champs! That’s preposterous. But if his finger’s fractured, it’ll be interesting to see how effective he’ll be when he next takes his home court in Game 5.

And for as much as Fox is balling, the Kings are having major frustrations with the greatest point guard alive, Stephen Curry. Mr. Unanimous has 31.5 points on 49% shooting from the field and 40% from three-point range against a defense coached by Warriors former assistant Mike “COACH OF THE YEAR” Brown?! His fellow Splash Bro Klay Thompson is averaging 20.3 points on 47% shooting, 39% from beyond the arc.

The Splash Bros keep scoring in relentless ways on Sacramento, and Andrew Wiggins fresh off his extended absence is averaging 19.3 points on 49% shooting (despite scuffling at 29% beyond the arc). If he actually gets his legs under him enough to drift back towards the 39% from deep he shot during the regular season, the Kings will be in absolute trouble.

That’s the beauty of this series; there’s so many good players on the court at one time anything can happen. PLAYOFF PACIFIC DIVISION BASKETBALL AT IT’S FINEST FOLKS!

Hey did you know the Warriors were terrible on the road this season? 11-30 record in fact. But did you also know they have also won a road game in 27 straight playoff series?

