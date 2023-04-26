Warriors have won 77% of Game 5’s in Steve Kerr-era

There were a lot of great Game 5 contests last night. Trae Young shocked the Boston Celtics by hitting them up for 38 point, 13 assists, and a ridiculous game winner to force Game 6 in Atlanta. The Denver Nuggets took care of business at home and vanquished those fraudulent Minnesota Timberwolves 112-109. And the Phoenix Suns picked apart the carcass of the injury-depleted Los Angeles Clippers to finish the series in five games.
Now the defending, reigning, heavyweight champions of the basketball world head to Sacramento to face the #3 seeded Kings with the series knotted at 2-2. The Golden State Warriors traditionally perform excellently in Game 5’s, boasting a 14-4 record in the Coach Steve Kerr era.
Who can forget when a babyfaced Stephen Curry incinerated current Kings’ guard Matthew Dellavedova in Game 5 of the 2015 Finals in front of a rocking Oakland crowd?
Here’s some of my other favorite Game 5 wins during the Golden Empire’s reign:
Putting Boston on the Brink
The Dubs won three straight games to vanquish the Celtics in the 2023 Finals, with Game 5 at home being extremely pivotal to taking momentum away from the dangerous Eastern Conference champions. GSW’s 104-94 victory in that season’s last contest at Chase Center gave the Dubs a 3-2 lead that they would not relinquish. Andrew Wiggins poured in 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Dubs that night.
Surviving in Toronto
The Warriors were facing a 3-1 deficit to a gritty Toronto Raptors team. Kevin Durant returned to the court after a lengthy calf-related absence to pour in 11 points in 11 minutes before tearing his Achilles. And yet the Dubs found a way to keep their threepeat dreams alive taking 106-105 victory in front of a raucous Toronto crowd.
Vengeance on LeBron’s Cavs
The Dubs avenged themselves of blowing their 3-1 lead to LeBron James’ Cavaliers in 2016 by eliminating them in an exhilarating 129-120 Game 5 victory in Oracle Arena. Bron had 41 points and 13 rebounds, but Cleveland was helpless against Durant’s 39 points, Curry’s 34 points, and Andre Iguodala’s 20 points.
