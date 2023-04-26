 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Warriors at Kings, Game 5

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors - Game Four Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will play Game 5 of their first round series against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM PT in Sacramento and can be watched on TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Game 4 on Sunday was a thrilling matchup which saw the Warriors close out the Kings in a dramatic 126-125 victory. Although they had their hiccups along the way, the big three of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson all did their parts to ensure the Dubs took care of business at home to even the series at 2-2.

After three full days of rest, both teams now head back to Sacramento for a pivotal Game 5 matchup that gives instant control of the series to tonight‘s winner. One of the key headlines coming into the game will be the injury status of Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox. Sacramento’s leading scorer injured his finger during Sunday’s game and was listed as doubtful for tonight according to reports earlier in the week. However, new reports on Tuesday state Fox is looking ready to play through the pain as he gets set to start in Game 5.

From the Warriors’ perspective, it will be interesting to see how they approach their starting lineup tonight. Their previous matchup saw them do away with the two bigs lineup – electing to go with Green off the bench — in favor of a more optimal and spread out offensive attack. The approach worked the last two games, but it remains to be seen if the Warriors will bring it out once again to win this critical road game — something their 11-32 road record has shown them to struggle with all regular season and postseason long.

Golden State does, however, have history on their side. The Warriors’ illustrious postseason resume shows that the team has won 77% of their Game 5 matchups during the Steve Kerr era. While the stat doesn’t mean much with regards to this year’s team, it is a testament to the core’s Championship DNA as they look to take a commanding lead in the series.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Playoffs First Round Game 5

Who: Golden State Warriors (2 - 2) at Sacramento Kings (2 - 2)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

