Warriors to start same lineup in Game 5 with Draymond Green on the bench

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

By Joe Viray
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors - Game Four Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Looks like Steve Kerr is starting with the same lineup he’s gone with during the last two games: Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and Kevon Looney:

That means Draymond Green will start on the bench for a second straight game. Kerr seems to be adamant about separating Looney and Green’s minutes in what has been an attempt to maximize space on the floor as much as possible.

The Curry-Poole-Thompson-Wiggins-Looney lineup has played a total of 32 minutes in this series and has outscored the Sacramento Kings by 21 points, so it’s obviously been working. Let’s see if this approach is enough for the Golden State Warriors to strike on the road.

