NBA’s Last Two Minute Report says Steph Curry double-dribbled while Harrison Barnes should’ve been called for a defensive 3-second violation

According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report of Game 5 of the Golden State Warriors vs. the Sacramento Kings, the referees missed a few key calls on both sides.
Steph Curry apparently double-dribbled on this game-sealing layup:
WARDELL STEPHEN CURRY II pic.twitter.com/UTCIHlqvH3— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 27, 2023
While Harrison Barnes spent more than three seconds in the paint without imminently guarding a player in this possession, which was a charge call on Kevon Looney that was unsuccessfully challenged:
According to the report, Barnes also should’ve been charged with an offensive foul on this rebound attempt:
Per the report:
Barnes (SAC) clamps and holds Looney’s (GSW) arm, which affects his ability to pursue the rebound.
