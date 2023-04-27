Steph Curry gives the entire Bay Area permission to leave early for Game 6

If you’re looking for a reason to leave work early to catch a crucial Game 6 between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, look no further than the most beloved Bay Area sports personality saying that yes, you indeed can leave early go watch it.

Game 6 starts at 5 p.m. on Friday



Steph gives you full permission to get off work early



Warriors Pregame Live starts at 4 p.m. on NBC Sports Bay Area pic.twitter.com/FRkPsNTSAx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 27, 2023

The game does start when most people are just about to leave work, but why not just leave unfinished work for another day and watch the Warriors try to close out the Kings?

(This is not at all an endorsement to do things that miiiight get you fired... but if you can afford to leave work on the table without consequences, then you might as well!)