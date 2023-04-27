 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steph Curry gives the entire Bay Area permission to leave early for Game 6

If Steph says you can, why not?

By Joe Viray
2023 NBA Playoffs- Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

If you’re looking for a reason to leave work early to catch a crucial Game 6 between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, look no further than the most beloved Bay Area sports personality saying that yes, you indeed can leave early go watch it.

The game does start when most people are just about to leave work, but why not just leave unfinished work for another day and watch the Warriors try to close out the Kings?

(This is not at all an endorsement to do things that miiiight get you fired... but if you can afford to leave work on the table without consequences, then you might as well!)

