Preview: Warriors look to close out Kings in Game 6 with 4th straight win

The Golden State Warriors have a major opportunity to get out of the first round successfully today, with a 3-2 lead and a home Game 6 against the #3 seeded Sacramento Kings. The last time the Dubs were in a Game 6, they clobbered the Boston Celtics to win the NBA championship.

Can they get the job done again today? It’s an early start time so don’t forget to get where you’re going to watch the game sooner than later!

April 28th, 2023 | 5:00 PM PT

Watch: ESPN | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Dubs on the bus back to SF: pic.twitter.com/ymwnaVY6TN — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) April 27, 2023

They say the series doesn’t start until the road team wins a game in the wild world of the NBA playoffs. The first team to blink and drop a home game has to quickly regroup and steal one on their opponent’s floor. That’s Sacramento’s mission tonight, heading into the Chase Center where the Warriors have only lost one playoff game ever (Game 1 against Boston last season).

The Warriors have gone 28 straight Playoff series with a road win.



The only other team with a streak of 20+ straight series with a road win is the Miami Heat (23 from 2011-2020). pic.twitter.com/PKN6Mq4URy — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 27, 2023

Warriors made all the big plays down the stretch. Damn.



Gotta go to SF and save your season. — Kenny Caraway (@IamKDiddy) April 27, 2023

For the Warriors to protect their home court, they’ll need to continue to keep the Kings off of the glass. In Sacramento’s Game 1 victory they outrebounded the Warriors 50 to 41. In their Game 2 victory both teams were tied on the glass at 41 rebounds.

In Game 3 the Warriors responded in a major way in their win; outrebounding the Kings 59 to 40. In Game 4 the teams tied again on the boards with 44 rebounds as the champs squeaked out a win. In Game 5’s Warriors win, Sacramento edged Golden State 45-44 on the glass.

A huge component to the Dubs’ efforts on the glass is Kevon Looney turning into Wilt Chamberloon, gobbling missed shots like he’s PacMan.

Kevon Looney joins Wilt Chamberlain & Nate Thurmond as the only players in Warriors history to record multiple 20-rebound games in the same playoff series. Looney has 20 rebounds to go with four points and four assists. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 27, 2023

Fuck it Kevon Looney rebounding highlights pic.twitter.com/W1GTLOvr5o — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) April 27, 2023

One more big-time game like that from the 27 year old center out of UCLA could spell doom for a Sacramento team that is losing the physicality battle with the champs.

Of course, there may not be too much for him to rebound on the offensive end if Game 6 Klay Thompson gets activated. Thompson has a history of strong performances in these decisive sixth games of playoff series; he’s due to light the Kings up like the Beam they love so much.