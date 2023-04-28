Good Morning Dub Nation,

After Game 2 of their first round series against the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors were faced with a challenge they have never experienced before: overcoming a 2-0 series deficit. It was unfamiliar territory for a team that has seen it all during their four-championship dynasty run, with many questioning if the team – which played arguably their most inconsistent regular season in recent years — still had what it takes to overcome an up-and-coming Kings squad.

However, in times of doubt, the Warriors’ core relies on their unparalleled postseason experience to get them through adversity. Unfazed by the task at hand, Golden State steadily took care of business, first by handily winning Games 3 at home. Then, they won Game 4 to tie the series at two apiece — albeit in more dramatic fashion than what was necessary.

Game 5 in Sacramento became a pivotal matchup that would give control of the series to whomever emerged victorious. With the stakes at its highest, the Warriors got the job done, accomplishing something they’ve struggled to do all season long by coming through with a huge road victory. With Golden State up 3-2, Stephen Curry took some time to appreciate how special it is to sustain their postseason longevity and success with the same core players.

Steph shares how special it is to continue to have success with the same group of teammates pic.twitter.com/HK2OWUG9uP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 27, 2023

Whether due to salary cap circumstances, unchecked egos, or simply the passage of time, teams rarely remain together for as long as the Warriors have done. After playing together for nearly 12 years, Golden State’s core of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green has built up chemistry and experiences that is unrivaled by any other team in the league. They understand how rare their situation is and do not take for granted the success that has come from it.

“It’s very familiar and it never gets old,” Thompson said when asked how it feels to win on the road during the playoffs. “The seasons can be so long and it’s a lot of ups and there’s a lot of idle time in between games; but it makes it all worth it when you walk off that floor victorious especially with guys you’ve been with for a decade plus. That’s so rare in professional sports. I know Draymond (Green) and Steph (Curry) don’t take it for granted — neither do I and neither does (Kevon Looney). We know what it’s like to get to the mountain top and fail there and win, so it’s just something that we will cherish forever.”

Winning will always be what fuels the success of this Warriors core — especially in the postseason. They get another chance to do so at the Chase Center on Friday night with a potential closeout Game 6 on the horizon.

“Definitely never gets old like Klay (Thompson) said,” Green sharing in his teammate’s sentiments. “I think the day you get tired of winning — I mean what’s the other side of that? Losing? I don’t think nobody wants to feel that. So, it’s a great feeling and like you said to still be riding the same train with the guys that you rode in with, there’s no better feeling. It’s a rare, rare thing and we want to keep this going as long as we can.”

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

A tweet to end the week:

With an unusually early 5:00PM PT start time for Game 6, Curry gave everyone in the Bay permission to leave work early so that they can cheer on the Warriors. A true man of the people both on and off the court. Enjoy the weekend Dub Nation!