How to watch Warriors vs Kings, Game 6

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are facing off Friday evening for Game 6 of this first round series. The game will be played at 5:00PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State took a 3-2 series lead following Wednesday’s 123-116 victory in Sacramento. It was a group effort as the starting five plus Draymond Green each scored in the double digits, with the exception of Kevon Looney — who instead left his impact on the boards by securing 22 rebounds. Now with both teams back in the Bay, the Warriors enter tonight’s game with intentions of closing out the series.

Fortunately, the injury reports for the game are looking clean. The Warriors only have Patrick Baldwin Jr. listed as doubtful with Andre Iguodala and Ryan Rollins listed as out once again. On the Kings side of things, De’Aaron Fox – who fractured his finger in Game 4 – is not listed on Sacramento’s injury report. He looked mostly unbothered by it on Wednesday and should be a full go as the Kings fight to avoid elimination.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Warriors’ Game 6 if we didn’t mention the legendary “Game 6 Klay”. Klay Thompson has built an illustrious reputation for his Game 6 performances throughout his career. He comes through when the stakes are at its highest which should be the case tonight as Golden State looks to put an end to this first round series.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Playoffs First Round Game 6

Who: Golden State Warriors (3 - 2) vs. Sacramento Kings (2 - 3)

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)