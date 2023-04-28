The Golden State Warriors are hoping they can end things at home and win Game 6 against the Sacramento Kings, which would punch their ticket to the Western Conference Semifinals, where they’d face either the Memphis Grizzlies or the Los Angeles Lakers (no shortage of narratives in either of those series!).

And thankfully, it will be a fair slate for the exciting sixth game. Neither team’s injury report has anything of much note. In fact, the noteworthy part of the injury report is who’s not on it: De’Aaron Fox. The Kings All-Star point guard fractured the tip of his shooting hand’s index finger in Game 4, was initially listed as doubtful for Game 5, and is now off the injury report entirely. That’s good to see.

Let’s dive into the rest of it.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery)

Will we get an update on Iguodala before the semifinals, if the Warriors make it that far? Only time will tell. Sure could be a fun story. And how cool would it be if Iguodala played in the next series (if the Dubs make it), given his history with the Grizzlies and with LeBron James?

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

Nothing of note here.

Doubtful — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (left toe soreness)

Baldwin wasn’t going to play in this game regardless, unless it makes it to garbage time.

Kings

Out — Matthew Dellavedova (right index finger surgery)

The Warriors haven’t actually played Dellavedova since he became a member of the Kings, and that won’t change tonight.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation! Go Warriors!