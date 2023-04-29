 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Warriors head to Sacramento to face Kings in big time Game 7

NOW OR NEVER FOR THE CHAMPS!

By Daniel Hardee
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

ENOUGH! The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings have given each other all they can handle. We’ve seen home wins, road wins, loud crowds, silenced fans, fun rotational changes, and questionable refereeing.

And now it all comes down to this: a Sunday matinee Game 7 where the winner moves on to face LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers. And if the Warriors win tomorrow, they’d actually have homecourt for the next series...but let’s focus on that bus ride to the state’s capitol first.

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

April 30th, 2023 | 12:30 PM PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Warriors had a golden opportunity to put this series to rest in Game 6 at home. But an early 5PM start time kept their fans from arriving on-time to bring the energy, and the Dubs didn’t really seem to arrive either as a lethargic start put them into a big hole.

The Kings smacked the Warriors around to the tune of a nearly 20-point victory, setting the stage for this momentous final clash between the two teams this season. Coach of the Year Mike Brown made a lineup adjustment, putting smooth shooting big Trey Lyles on the floor to create space for his other players to drive and create.

This opens the door for the Warriors to counteradjust, perhaps by doing something that they normally do...BRINGING THE LEGEND DRAYMOND GREEN BACK TO THE STARTING LINEUP???

The Big 3 have pushed the Golden Empire to dizzying heights. Now as their beards grey and the miles accumulate on their legs, they’ve got another opportunity to show themselves for who they truly are: winners.

LET’S GET THIS WIN WARRIORS!

