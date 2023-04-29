Preview: Warriors head to Sacramento to face Kings in big time Game 7

ENOUGH! The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings have given each other all they can handle. We’ve seen home wins, road wins, loud crowds, silenced fans, fun rotational changes, and questionable refereeing.

And now it all comes down to this: a Sunday matinee Game 7 where the winner moves on to face LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers. And if the Warriors win tomorrow, they’d actually have homecourt for the next series...but let’s focus on that bus ride to the state’s capitol first.

April 30th, 2023 | 12:30 PM PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Warriors had a golden opportunity to put this series to rest in Game 6 at home. But an early 5PM start time kept their fans from arriving on-time to bring the energy, and the Dubs didn’t really seem to arrive either as a lethargic start put them into a big hole.

Kings were the more aggressive team from the start…



Warriors were sloppy and a step slow all night.



Key sequence in the 3Q:



Warriors cut lead to 5 and Kings hit back to back 3s to push lead to double digits and never looked back — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) April 29, 2023

The Kings smacked the Warriors around to the tune of a nearly 20-point victory, setting the stage for this momentous final clash between the two teams this season. Coach of the Year Mike Brown made a lineup adjustment, putting smooth shooting big Trey Lyles on the floor to create space for his other players to drive and create.

Full quote from Coach Brown on this: https://t.co/qSwcNqKwVb pic.twitter.com/JKnrYEndDh — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) April 29, 2023

Mike Brown going small in the non-Sabonis minutes is the type of adjustment that can change the dynamic of a series.



Trey Lyles has been SO good as a backup 5. Pick-and-pop with Monk/Fox can stretch defenses + makes Looney cover a ton of ground on closeouts. pic.twitter.com/Ft6Gfpsyar — y - Kings Film Room (@SacFilmRoom) April 29, 2023

This opens the door for the Warriors to counteradjust, perhaps by doing something that they normally do...BRINGING THE LEGEND DRAYMOND GREEN BACK TO THE STARTING LINEUP???

The Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney lineup has played 36 minutes and 55 seconds together in this series.



They're a plus-18, outscoring the Kings 111-93 https://t.co/uHHXuk4TTO — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 29, 2023

The Big 3 have pushed the Golden Empire to dizzying heights. Now as their beards grey and the miles accumulate on their legs, they’ve got another opportunity to show themselves for who they truly are: winners.

LET’S GET THIS WIN WARRIORS!