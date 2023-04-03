Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors missed their opportunity to solidify their place in the Western Conference playoff picture after Sunday night’s 112-110 loss against the Denver Nuggets. A win would’ve gave the Warriors a full game lead over the Los Angeles Clippers for the fifth seed, however, Sunday’s defeat brings them down to a record of 41-38 — the same loss total as four other teams in the conference.

Updated West Standings after Sunday’s games:

1 - Nuggets 52-26

2 - Grizzlies 49-29

3 - Kings 47-31

4 - Suns 43-35

5 - Clippers 41-38

6 - Warriors 41-38



7 - Lakers 40-38

8 - Pelicans 40-38

9 - T-Wolves 39-40

10 - Thunder 38-41



11 - Mavs 37-42

12 - Jazz 36-42 — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) April 3, 2023

The game started off well for the Warriors as the team finished the first quarter with an early 36-26 lead. The next two quarters, however, were a different story. The Nuggets – playing without their two-time MVP in center Nikola Jokic – came out with a sense of urgency that the Warriors were unable to match for a majority of the game. It wasn’t until a late 9-0 run to the end the fourth quarter that the Warriors were able to regain their rhythm, but by then, it was too little too late as Klay Thompson’s last second shot just missed it’s mark. Head coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on the Warriors’ struggles during the middle portion of the game.

Steve Kerr says the Warriors were "mindless" from the middle of the second quarter until the final few minutes pic.twitter.com/ebUZXHREYP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2023

The Splash Brother led the Warriors in scoring with Thompson putting up a team-high 25 points and Steph Curry chipping in with 21 points. The duo did, however, have an uncharacteristic night shooting the ball from behind the arc as they were a combined 7-of-30 on three-point attempts. Although Thompson got it going late, Curry struggled to find his shot all night long. He finished the first half without making a single three (0-of-5) and ended the night shooting 2-of-14 from deep.

Steph shares what happened in the game to shift the momentum in the Nuggets' favor pic.twitter.com/6Geo0Zj5LB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2023

Sunday’s game against the number one seed in the West was a huge test that the Warriors failed to show up for. This team shows flashes of turning on the proverbial “championship-level switch”, but with just three games remaining, the sense of urgency to avoid the play-in game has just not consistently been there. Golden State will now need to win out and hope for some help as the regular season comes to a dramatic conclusion.

Warriors clarification:

Lakers own tie-breaker (season series).

Pelicans own tie-breaker for now (conf record)

Clippers own tie-breaker for now (better div record)



Warriors CAN pass LAC by winning out and LAC losing to Lakers AND Suns — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) April 3, 2023

