Kerr’s Warriors are 8-0 in playoffs committing 7 turnovers or less

The Golden State Warriors eliminated the Sacramento Kings in Game 7, and a major reason for that was that the champs took extra care of their possessions. The Warriors have been plagued all year by turnover issues that their defensive continuity/offensive wizardy struggled to overcome.

Golden State has had turnover issues throughout their dynasty, but this season it looked like it may be their undoing. Especially in this tough series against the #3 seeded Kings who thrive off turnovers to fuel their fast breaks and steal momentum.

The Warriors averaged 14.4 turnovers for the series, less than the league worst 16.3 per game they averaged during the season. The Warriors had 15 turnovers in Game 1, 20 turnovers in Game 2, and 18 turnovers in Game 6. Those were the three games they lost by the way.

Today in Game 7, they committed only 7 turnovers. Not coincidentally, the Kings only had 2 fast break points for the game. They ranked 7th in the league during the regular season in fast break points at 14.9 per game. Their offense starved in their biggest game of the season without Golden State coughing up turnovers.

Per Warriors PR that was the fewest turnovers the Warriors have had in ANY game this season.

The Kings had 2 fast break points today.



They had 18 on Friday.

The Warriors were 7-0 before this game in the postseason when they committed 7 turnovers or less. The last time they pulled this feat off was in their Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.