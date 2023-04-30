How to watch Warriors at Kings, Game 7

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Sacramento Kings in a Game 7 matchup that will decide the winner of this first round series. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 PM PT in Sacramento and can be watched on ABC.

Preview: Warriors head to Sacramento face Kings in big time Game 7. NOW OR NEVER FOR THE CHAMPS! https://t.co/wdJ6AvA1Uc pic.twitter.com/tl2KMm8cyU — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) April 29, 2023

In the past, Golden State usually showed up for an opportunity to end a series at home, however that was not the case on Friday night. The Warriors failed to close out the series, losing Game 6 to the Kings in a 19-point blowout, 118-99.

After Golden State head coach Steve Kerr made his adjustment of bringing Draymond Green off the bench, Sacramento responded with one of their own. Kings head coach Mike Brown elected to go small whenever center Domantas Sabonis was on the bench, spacing the floor with five shooters on the court.

The results were deadly as they made 17 threes on 37.8% shooting from the three-point line. At the end of the day, the Kings’ small ball lineup took advantage of the Warriors’ lack of playable depth this series. The younger, more athletic Sacramento squad made Golden State’s core look old, playing with an energy and pace that the Warriors simply could not match.

Because of the loss, it now all comes down to a decisive win or go home Game 7. Kerr will most likely go with Draymond Green back in the starting lineup while returning Jordan Poole to his role off the bench. Although staggering the bigs has worked out fine, having both Green and Kevon Looney on the court at the same time has been one of the Warriors’ best lineups all series long.

The Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney lineup has played 36 minutes and 55 seconds together in this series.



They're a plus-18, outscoring the Kings 111-93 https://t.co/uHHXuk4TTO — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 29, 2023

Having said that, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II should see more minutes whenever Golden State decides to go small. Moody in particular had a great performance in Game 6 and could be a critical player heading into Game 7.

The Warriors understand what it takes to win big games such as this one. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green have been through every high-stake basketball situation imaginable, and now Dub Nation will need the defending champions to step up and close-out this series once and for all.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Playoffs First Round Game 7

Who: Golden State Warriors (3 - 3) at Sacramento Kings (3 - 3)

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)