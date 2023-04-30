It’s almost go time. Soon the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will play the 89th game of their respective seasons, and the 11th against each other. And for both teams, it will be the most important game of the year. It’s Game 7, with a Western Conference Semifinals date with the Los Angeles Lakers on the line.

It doesn’t get much bigger than this. And it doesn’t get much more exciting or intense than this. And thankfully, both teams are almost entirely healthy, with no new names added to the injury report ... and Kings All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox still good to go for the final game of the series, after fracturing the tip of his left index finger in Game 4.

Let’s dive into the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery)

If the Warriors lose today, it will probably be Iguodala’s final day as an NBA player. So don’t lose, Dubs. Do it for Iguodala.

Out — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (left toe soreness)

If the Warriors lose today, it will mark the end of Baldwin’s rookie season. So don’t lose, Dubs. Do it for PBJ.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

If the Warriors lose today, it will make the end of Rollins’ rookie season. So don’t lose, Dubs. Do it for Rollins.

Kings

Out — Matthew Dellavedova (right index finger surgery)

A fun fact about Dellavedova: according to Basketball Reference, his nickname is “Outback Jesus.”

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!