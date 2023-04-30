Curry scores most points in Game 7 history, Warriors destroy Kings to move on

The Golden State Warriors obliterated the Sacramento Kings 120-100 in a road Game 7, finally putting the #3 seed to rest after a phenomenal series between two championship contenders in the West.

Stephen Curry, greatest player alive, poured in 50 points on 20-of-38 shooting from the field, going 7-of-18 beyond the arc. He also added in 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and a steal while only turning over the ball once in the most important game of the season. By the way, that 50 points is the most points that has ever been scored in a Game 7.

*cue the Titanic music pic.twitter.com/sBI3yAEDcK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 30, 2023

And they told me De’Aaron Fox was the clutchest player in the NBA! The young star Fox scored 16 points on 5-of-19 shooting with 5 turnovers and 5 fouls, rendered into an afterthought by Golden State’s championship level defense.

The Dubs held the Kings to 37.5% shooting from the field, and 12-of-27 from deep (25%!). That’s a part of the reason Kevon Looney had the opportunity to snag 21 rebounds. He dominated his individual matchup with Domanatas Sabonis, who could only manage 8 boards for the game.

Kevon Looney becomes the first player since Dwight Howard in 2008 (first round) with three 20-plus rebound games in the same series, per Elias. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 30, 2023

The first half was a tense affair, with the Warriors stalking the Kings who were eating heartily from three-point range early.

At this half: Kings 58, Warriors 56

-Curry 20 (8-15, 4-9), Wiggins 11 (3-6, 1-3)

-Klay: 1-10 FG

-Rebounds: SAC 28, GSW 22



Warriors staying close despite thin offense beyond Curry and Wiggins — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) April 30, 2023

Klay & Poole are a combined 3-16 from the field, and the Kings are only up 2 at the half because Steph Curry is simply one of the greatest basketball players ever to live.



Just an offense unto himself. — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 30, 2023

But as we’ve seen so many times during the dynasty, the Warriors took control of the game with an electric 3rd quarter. The Dubs outscored the Kings 35-23 in the third quarter, striking anxiety through the heart of every Sacramento fan in the arena. The fourth quarter was academic, with the Warriors ballooning to a big lead behind a stingy defense that sucked the life out of the building.

Classic Warriors win. Congratulations to the Kings on a heckuva season, they a young team with a lot to look forward to. Meanwhile the Dubs are on to face LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers, and Game 1 will be at home in San Francisco. Weird how having one of the worst road records in the league didn’t keep the Dubs from having homecourt advantage in the second round bahahahaha.

What’s your favorite moment from the 2022-23 Sacramento Kings’ season?



They will forever be the remembered as the first beam team. — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) April 30, 2023

Steph told them to “Light the Beam” pic.twitter.com/DgZBtcliDF — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 30, 2023