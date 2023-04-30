Full Schedule for Western Conference Semifinals: Warriors vs. Lakers

The Golden State Warriors officially advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals after their big Game 7 victory against the Sacramento Kings. The celebration will have to be short-lived, however, as their second-round Game 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers begins this coming Tuesday, May 2nd. Here is the full second round schedule between the Warriors and the Lakers.

The series will begin in San Francisco as the Warriors have home court advantage due to being the higher seed. Games for this series will be played every other day, giving both teams 48 hours of rest in between each matchup.

Having said that, rest could play an important factor in this series. Golden State looked fatigue late in the series against Sacramento and will be playing on short rest after taking an extra game to end their first round matchup. Meanwhile, the Lakers ended their series on Friday, giving them four days of rest before the start of Game 1.

Fortunately, the proximity of Los Angeles should limit travel time for Golden State. Although it is not a bus ride away as was the case against Sacramento, the short flight to Southern California means the Warriors will once again avoid having to travel out of state when playing on the road.

The series between the Warriors and the Lakers projects to be the most highly anticipated matchup of the second round. The two California teams will play against each other in the playoffs for the first time in over 30 years, bringing the classic NorCal vs. SoCal rivalry to the center stage. Meanwhile, the NBA’s two biggest superstars in Stephen Curry and LeBron James will battle it out once again, adding another chapter to their historic player rivalry. The storylines are endless and all the fun begins on Tuesday night at the start of Game 1.